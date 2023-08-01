Thousands Across Bulgaria Rally Against Domestic Violence

Thousands of people staged protest rallies in the capital, Sofia, and other Bulgarian cities on July 31 following a case of shocking violence against an 18-year-old woman. A woman says she was beaten and disfigured with a knife by her boyfriend in the central city of Stara Zagora. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested, but a court later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light." He was rearrested on July 31, after the case was made public.