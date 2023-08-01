Accessibility links

Thousands Across Bulgaria Rally Against Domestic Violence

Thousands Across Bulgaria Rally Against Domestic Violence

Thousands of people staged protest rallies in the capital, Sofia, and other Bulgarian cities on July 31 following a case of shocking violence against an 18-year-old woman. A woman says she was beaten and disfigured with a knife by her boyfriend in the central city of Stara Zagora. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested, but a court later released him after rating the woman's injuries as "light." He was rearrested on July 31, after the case was made public.

