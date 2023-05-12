'Stepping Back In Time': Bulgaria's Kinoklub Super 8 Preserves Old Home Movies

A forgotten birthday, a funfair, and a village dance all come to life anew in a digital archive created by a group of Bulgarian Super 8 film lovers. Building on what started as a small collection of old home movies found in flea markets, the Kinoklub Super 8 now restores these family heirlooms on film. The group also hosts screenings that offer an intimate glimpse into daily Bulgarian life from as far back as the 1930s.