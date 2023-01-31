Bulgarian Artist Helps Revive Comic Book Heroes He Loved As Kid
The action-packed panels that fired Juliano Dimitrov's childhood imagination as a Bulgarian comic book collector are back -- thanks in part to his own artistic skills. The only state-sanctioned comic of the then-Soviet-controlled country in the 1980s, Duga, or Rainbow, is being revived for the second time. This new edition melds the artwork of new creatives with that of veteran illustrators from the original version of this iconic pulp publication.