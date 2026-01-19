Bulgarian President Announces Resignation, Sparking Speculation On His Next Move

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said he will step down on January 20, a move that has intensified speculation he is preparing to form his own political party and run in upcoming snap parliamentary elections following the government’s resignation last month.

In a special televised address on January 19, Radev castigated Bulgaria’s political climate, attacking what he called a “vicious model of governance” and the country’s oligarchy for what he said was widespread public disillusionment.

He said that “Bulgarians have stopped voting” and “no longer trust the media and the justice system.”

The collapse of the latest coalition government has pushed Bulgaria toward what will be its eighth parliamentary election in four years, underscoring the country’s prolonged political instability.

“Today’s political class has betrayed the hopes of Bulgarians,” Radev said.

“Two-thirds of citizens no longer vote. A new social contract is needed. Our democracy will not survive if we leave it in the hands of corrupt figures, compromisers, and extremists.”

While Radev did not explicitly confirm plans to enter party politics, he has in recent months hinted that he could launch a political movement, saying that “people everywhere are demanding it.”

Bulgaria was roiled by several major protests late last year, initially sparked by anger over the government’s proposed 2026 budget but later expanding into broader demonstrations against economic mismanagement and the failure to curb corruption. The unrest culminated in the government’s resignation on December 11, just days before a no-confidence vote was due in parliament.

Throughout his presidency, Radev positioned himself as an opponent of what he described as Bulgaria’s entrenched corruption model and frequently expressed conservative views.

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine in February 2022, he has taken positions widely viewed as sympathetic to Moscow. He has also aligned himself with several conservative political figures elsewhere in Europe.

Following Radev’s resignation from the largely ceremonial post, Vice President Iliana Yotova is expected to assume the role of head of state until the end of the current presidential term later this year.