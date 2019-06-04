Bullet Fired By Drunk Off-Duty Cop Kills 5-Year-Old Boy In Ukraine: Officials

KYIV -- A police chief has resigned after authorities said a 5-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet when two drunk off-duty officers were firing at aluminum cans in the yard of a home late last week.



Officials in the city of Pereyaslav-Kmelnytskiy, in the region that surrounds Kyiv, said that the boy died in the hospital on June 3.



The 5-year-old was in a neighboring house and was struck by a bullet fired by one of the traffic officers who were shooting at cans in a yard late on May 31, authorities said.



The officers were detained and initially charged with hooliganism and inflicting bodily harm.



While officials said the shooting was an accident, after the boy died Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko said the charges had been changed to premeditated murder.



The head of the National Police, Serhiy Knyazev, said late on June 3 that he had accepted Kyiv regional police chief Dmytro Tsenov's resignation.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office on May 20, expressed condolences to the boy's family and vowed that "all those guilty will be punished in accordance with justice."