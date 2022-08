2 The Bureviy uses the same artillery rockets as the Uragan, with the standard rocket being 4.8 meters long and weighing 280 kilograms. The warhead weight is 90–100 kilograms, depending on the type. The maximum range of fire with the standard Uragan rocket is 35 kilometers. Recently, extended-range 220-milimeter artillery rockets were developed in Ukraine that have a range of up to 65 kilometers.