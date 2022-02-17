'Burned With An Iron': Relatives Say Detainees Tortured After Massive Kazakh Protests

Relatives of people detained following nationwide anti-government protests in Kazakhstan in January have accused the authorities of torture. RFE/RL spoke with family members of detainees being held in the city of Taldyqorghan in the southeastern Almaty region. They said their loved ones had been severely beaten and that security forces had burned them with hot irons, put needles under their nails, and threatened them with guns. Some of those being held are minors. Warning: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.