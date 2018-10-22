Bus Collision Kills At Least 19 In Pakistan

Pakistani police say at least 19 people have been killed and 35 injured after two buses collided in the eastern province of Punjab.

Officer Imran Yaqoob said the collision took place late on October 21 over a bridge near the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, some 450 kilometers west of the provincial capital, Lahore.

Yaqoob said the death toll could increase as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

Yaqoob said both buses were speeding when they collided.

Local officials said 15 people were killed on impact, while four other succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers cause more than 5,000 deaths every year, according to government statistics.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn