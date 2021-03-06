Bus Crash In Eastern Poland Kills Six Ukrainians

A Ukrainian official said a bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians crashed into a ditch in Poland, killing at least six and injuring 41.

The accident occurred early on March 6 near Jaroslaw, a town in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The private Polish TV station TNV24 said the bus had a Ukrainian license plate and was traveling with 57 Ukrainian citizens, including two drivers

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said six Ukrainian citizens were killed.

No immediate cause was given for the accident. Dozens of firefighters, paramedics, and helicopters were seen at the site later in the day.

Poland is a major destination for Ukrainian laborers, who make up a sizable portion of the country's workforce amid Poland's strong economic growth.

