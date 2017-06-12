Bus Crash Kills At Least 10 In Russian Far East, Officials Say

At least 10 people have been killed in bus crash on the roadway between the Russian cities of Irkutsk and Chita, officials say.

The Emergency Services Ministry early on June 12 said at least 20 others were injured in the crash that occurred shortly before midnight on June 11.

State-run TASS news agency put the death toll at 11, with 40 injured when the bus overturned on the road between the two cities.

Authorities said the bus with 51 aboard was carrying Orthodox pilgrims who had been taking part in a procession at a monastery and a visit to a convent in the region.

TASS quoted a local official as saying road work was being carried out near the site of the accident.

