Bus Plunges Into Ravine In North Macedonia, Killing 13

A bus carrying workers in North Macedonia crashed into a small ravine outside the capital, Skopje, killing 13 people and injuring about 30 others, the health minister said.

Venko Filipce said seven victims were pronounced dead at the scene on February 13 and the others died after they were taken to a hospital.

The bus was carrying about 50 people when it veered off a road linking Skopje with the western town of Tetovo and plunged 10 meters into a small ravine. The cause of the crash, about 25 kilometers west of Skopje, wasn't yet known.

Firefighters and residents of a nearby village rushed to the scene of the crash to help pull survivors, including the bus driver, out of the wreckage.

The bus had been carrying workers back from Skopje to the town of Gostivar, about 80 kilometers southwest of the capital, where most of them lived, Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari said.

