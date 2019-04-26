U.S. Judge Sentences Russian National Maria Butina To 18 Months In Prison

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. judge has sentenced Maria Butina to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered agent for the Russian government.



The ruling, issued April 26 by Judge Tanya Chutkan in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., matched what prosecutors had requested in their presentencing filings.



Chutkan also ordered Butina to be deported to Russia immediately after she finishes her prison sentence, which is expected in January 2020 after receiving credit for the time she has already spent in U.S. custody.



Prior to the sentencing, Butina, 30, reportedly told the court she was "deeply" sorry and asked the court for mercy.

Chutkan rejected defense lawyers' arguments that Butina was merely eager to build connections with U.S. political activists, particularly conservatives.



"This was not a simple misunderstanding by an overeager foreign student," she was quoted as saying.



The case against Butina was separate from the now-concluded investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but it touched on many of the same issues related to how and why Russia sought to interfere in U.S. politics in and before the 2016 presidential election.



Prosecutors say that before and during her studies at American University in Washington, she sought to build relationships with U.S. conservative political groups, including the influential National Rifle Association, on behalf of at least one powerful Kremlin-connected lawmaker.



Butina pleaded guilty in December and agreed to cooperate with investigators. She has been held in custody since her arrest.



The Kremlin has called the charges against Butina “groundless,” and Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Butina pleaded guilty “under pressure.”



In her presentencing filing, Butina’s lawyers asked the court to sentence her to time already served.



"Although Maria has committed a serious offense, just punishment does not require additional incarceration," the lawyers wrote.

With reporting by RIA Novosti, AP, and Reuters