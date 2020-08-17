Calls For Strikes In Belarus Keep Pressure On Lukashenka After Huge Minsk Rally

MINSK – Workers in Belarus plan to keep up the pressure on President Alyaksandr Lukashenka by calling for strikes on August 17, more than a week after a disputed presidential election gave Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term in office.

Workers of the BelAZ plant in the city of Zhodzina near Minsk say they will begin an indefinite strike on August 17 unless their list of demands is drawn up by a trade union committee and submitted to management. Among the demands that have been voiced are the resignation of Lukashenka and new elections.

Employees of Naftan petrochemical complex have also demanded the resignation of Lukashenka and said they do not recognize the results of the election. In an appeal published on Telegram, they said they were “in solidarity” with the people of Belarus.

Workers at Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potash fertilizers, have also announced a strike on August 17, demanding Lukashenka resign and the release of all political prisoners and participants in peaceful protests.

The opposition called for a general strike on August 17 after hundreds of workers at state-run factories downed their tools on August 14 in a sign that Lukashenka's traditional support base was turning against him.

The calls for strikes came after a huge crowd gathered in the Belarusian capital on August 16 in the biggest outpouring yet of opposition to the reelection of Lukashenka on August 9.

Some reports said at least 100,000 protesters assembled near the city's Victory Park. RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the crowd size.

Protesters waved the red and white flag used by the opposition as they called for Lukashenka to resign and for the release of political prisoners.

Some 7,000 people have been detained by police across Belarus in a postelection crackdown, with hundreds injured and at least two killed. Hundreds of people who were subsequently released spoke of brutal beatings they suffered in detention.

The rally competed with a large pro-Lukashenka demonstration that began two hours earlier about 2 kilometers away.

Lukashenka told that crowd, which the Interior Ministry estimated at 65,000 people, that NATO tanks and planes had been deployed 15 minutes from the Belarusian border. A NATO spokesperson later denied any troop buildup in Eastern Europe.

The Belarusian president also said that "one cannot rig 80 percent" -- the percentage of the vote officially given to him by the Central Election Commission.

He vowed to never give in to those demanding he step down and hold repeat elections, saying, "If someone wants to surrender the country, I will not allow that, even when I am dead."

Lukashenka addressed the crowd after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Lukashenka in a telephone call that Russia was ready to provide aid under the terms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if need be, and claimed Belarus was facing unspecified external pressure.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned against Russia becoming involved.

"Military interference in other states is not acceptable at all and breaks all the rules we have set ourselves under international law,” he said in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

Scholz, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, also called Lukashenka a dictator who had lost the support of his people.

"This is a bad dictator and therefore he needs clear statements and clear language," said Scholz.

The main opposition challenger, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who trailed Lukashenka according to the official vote tally despite having drawn huge crowds at campaign rallies across the country, left the country for Lithuania but has claimed to be the rightful winner and has called for peaceful protests.

Tsikhanouskaya has announced the creation of a coordination council to ensure a transfer of power and said she will organize new elections if Lukashenka steps down.

Rallies were also held on August 16 in other Belarusian cities.

In Babruisk, RFE/RL's Belarus Service reported that more than 1,000 demonstrators unfurled a red and white banner that spanned the base of the eastern city's Lenin monument.

In Smalyavichy, northeast of Minsk, protesters marched carrying red and white balloons and flags and holding signs saying, "We are for Belarus."

Similar actions took place in the cities of Lahoysk and Nyasvizh.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, Current Time, AFP, Interfax, Bild, and TASS