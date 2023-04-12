Canada Sanctions Belarusian National Bank, Eight Others Over Minsk's Support Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Ukraine says its forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian forces in the east as intense fighting continued around the devastated city of Bakhmut.

"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on April 12.

Ukrainian forces repelled 72 attacks over the past day, the statement added.

Serhiy Cherevatiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut was under control, adding that Kyiv would not allow its troops to be encircled. The monthslong battle for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has turned into one of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin told reporters.

The documents, which include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry, appeared online last week.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns called the leaks "deeply unfortunate” without offering details on what he said were "quite intense" investigations by the Pentagon and the Justice Department.

In another development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and reaffirmed the United States’ “enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence.”

“We’re committed to standing with Ukraine as long as it takes, and to supporting a successful counteroffensive,” Blinken said on Twitter on April 12.

For his part, Kuleba said “the U.S. remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace.”

With reporting by Reuters and AFP