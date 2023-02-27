Iran
Canada Slaps Sanctions On Dozen Iranian Officials Linked to IRGC, Law Enforcement
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for "gross violations of human rights" in a deadly crackdown on protesters angered by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on February 27 that the officials slapped with the sanctions include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha; Seyeh Sadegh Hosseini, an IRGC general and commander of the IRGC's Beit al-Moqqadas Corps in Kurdistan Province; and Morteza Mir Aghaei, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province.
"Today’s sanctions list 12 senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
Rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed by security forces in the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Thousands more have been arrested, and the country's judiciary, spurred by demands from lawmakers for the harsh treatment of protesters, has meted out heavy punishments -- including the death sentence.
The measures enacted by the Canadian government prohibit dealings with the individuals on the list, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. Individuals listed in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights are also inadmissible to Canada under the country's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The statement said Canada will continue to coordinate with its international partners to respond to the Iranian regime’s "egregious" treatment of its people, its "deployment of propaganda" and its actions that "continue to threaten international peace and stability."
“The Iranian regime continues to brutally oppress its people and to deny them their fundamental rights and freedoms. We hear the pleas of the Iranian people and we commend them for their bravery and resilience. Canada will not stop advocating for Iranians and their human rights,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly added in the statement.
Iranian Steelworkers Union Says Several Striking Members Arrested
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says several workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have been arrested in recent days amid rallies in the area of the industrial complex over their conditions.
Riot police broke up a rally during the strike by hundreds of workers at the country's third-largest steel producer. The workers have been on strike since February 25, demanding better conditions and higher salaries.
The union said workers had no information about the status of their arrested colleagues and due to the fact that the arrested workers were scattered across different departments, their exact numbers and names are not known.
Workers at the Isfahan Steel Company have gone on massive strikes several times in recent months.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Security forces across the country have been trying to suppress months of anti-government protests triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Iran Forces Female Students To Attend Sessions On Wearing Hijab
An Iranian academic group says dozens of female students have been forced to participate in "mandatory counseling sessions" for failing to "properly" observe the country's mandatory hijab law.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said that in a summons sent by Shiraz University to the students, "removing the hijab and not having proper student clothing" was mentioned as “violations" and they were asked to contact the university authorities for mandatory consultation.
The council also reported that similar action was taken at other universities in the country. These included Tehran's Soore University, which sent a text message to a group of female students inviting them to participate in a "mandatory cultural camp."
It added that the summonses were "an offensive action aimed at suppressing and labeling students" and "reprehensible and unjustifiable."
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Iran Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Visit In 'Coming Days'
Iran says the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran "in the coming days" amid a dispute over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog's inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity. Iran denied the report. On February 27, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran "in the coming days" following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
A Gas OPEC? Turkmenistan Being Pushed To Follow Russia's Lead In Gas Games
At a time when gas-rich Turkmenistan could be pushing to diversify its export paths, it is instead allowing itself to be pulled back into Moscow’s energy orbit, experts say.
Russia is no longer the top buyer of natural gas from Turkmenistan, a country that is believed to depend on the fuel for three-quarters of its state revenues.
The main purchaser is China, which displaced Russia more than a decade ago and currently imports around four times as much gas from Turkmenistan as Russia does.
But if Beijing has traditionally been businesslike in its energy-trade relationship with Ashgabat, Moscow’s relations are more likely to involve political calculations.
This is especially the case as the Kremlin looks to forge new gas alliances after Europe made dramatic cuts in its imports of Russian gas amid the fallout of Moscow’s yearlong invasion of Ukraine.
“Looking at the bigger picture, Turkmenistan is perhaps the only non-Russian source of natural gas that has the potential to make the European Union’s energy transition more efficient and less expensive,” Annette Bohr, an international affairs expert at Chatham House, told RFE/RL.
“But Ashgabat is clearly coming down on the side of Russia and spurning opportunities to move its gas in a Western direction. It has chosen to move towards its authoritarian brothers-in-arms, Russia and Iran -- a policy that serves to safeguard its need for isolation,” said Bohr.
Miller Time
Gazprom chief Aleksei Miller’s February 15 visit to Ashgabat, where he met with both President Serdar Berdymukhammedov and Turkmenistan’s newly crowned “Leader of the Nation,” Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, was his second in the last six months.
Russia has upped imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan from a low of zero in 2016 to around 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year in 2021, even if they are still a fraction of their peak of over 40 bcm in the mid-2000s, when Moscow used them to free up lucrative exports to Europe.
There were no indications from the official releases on the meeting that further increases were on the agenda, however, with Russia’s energy giant only vaguely referring to talks “on the course and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector.”
But Miller’s visit increased speculation that Russia is looking to ensure Turkmenistan is an asset rather than an obstacle as Gazprom seeks to reassert its clout in international gas markets after Miller conceded that 2022 was “a difficult year.”
One Russian Telegram channel cited by RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service as being close to the Kremlin said Miller’s headline message to Turkmenistan was that Russia would block any attempt to build a Trans-Caspian Pipeline (TCP) connecting Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, a development that would free up Azerbaijani gas for exports to Europe.
“In return, [Turkmenistan] was offered participation in gas supplies directly to Turkey through Iran,” the channel, whose name translates as A Look At The East, said. By cooperating with the scheme, “Turkmenistan will become a full member of the gas analogue of OPEC, which is being created by Russia and Iran and to which Qatar intends to join,” it continued.
Gazprom did not respond to a request from RFE/RL for comment.
Piping large quantities of gas across the Caspian Sea has been a stated ambition of Turkmenistan for at least 25 years, although it was never without hitches, even when there was clear investor interest.
A political agreement on the status of the Caspian Sea involving all five littoral states and a bilateral deal between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan settling contradictory claims in the Caspian Sea were only reached in the last few years.
Even then, Iran and Russia were never keen on the idea and have insisted on the right to block the project on environmental grounds.
Moreover, while a functioning TCP might have been useful to Europe this winter, trends in the European energy market do not favor it, argued Laurent Ruseckas, executive director for the Finance & Capital Markets team at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Among these are the expansion of European infrastructure related to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which the EU has been importing much more of amid its abandonment of Russian gas, and the EU’s long-term commitment to transitioning to renewable energy, Ruseckas argued.
“There’s real reluctance to commit to or finance big pipeline projects. In the medium-term, Europe will not need the gas. And then there is the question of who is going to want to build and pay for pipelines to serve a market that will be net zero by 2050,” he added.
Heading South With Russian Help?
In December, Serdar Berdymukhammedov met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western Turkmen city of Awaza, with Erdogan offering Ankara’s backing for a pipeline connecting the two countries.
But Turkmenistan has told Western diplomats that it is not interested in downsized alternatives to the pipeline that would carry considerably less gas but might be less costly and quicker to build, said Bohr.
“[Turkmenistan] prefers Europe to come along with money and a long-term contract for 30 bcm. This is something that is not going to happen,” she said, noting that Ankara is “growing weary” of Ashgabat’s position on the topic.
Absent an outlet to ramp up exports to the West and looking to balance its sales north to Russia and east to China, Turkmenistan is heading a consortium for a pipeline that would send gas to India via Pakistan and Afghanistan called TAPI, a multibillion-dollar blueprint that has no known investor.
Russia has also expressed an interest in this project, though it has given no firm commitment.
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian envoy to Kabul, said in January that security concerns previously expressed over the project had “lost some of their severity” -- a likely reference to the Taliban’s assertion of full territorial control of Afghanistan.
Any involvement in the project on Moscow’s side would depend on the “commercial approach,” Kabulov said.
Ruseckas of S&P Global Commodity Insights told RFE/RL that his estimation of the project’s chances of coming to fruition had “gone from zero to a very low number,” but not for the reasons mentioned by Kabulov.
“I think for India and Pakistan, last year was a shock in terms of how expensive LNG spot prices became,” he said. “They would have loved to have had TAPI in place when LNG prices started to skyrocket.”
But fundamental problems with the project, including transiting Afghanistan and reservations about the technical capacities of Turkmenistan’s state gas company Turkmengaz, have not changed, Ruseckas said.
As for investments from Moscow, “Russia isn’t exactly a country that has billions and billions of dollars to spend on a pipeline right now,” he noted.
But the one enticement that Russia has reportedly offered Turkmenistan -- exports to third countries via Iran and its existing gas infrastructure -- would not significantly change Ashgabat’s regional energy profile.
John Roberts, an energy security specialist from the British-based research organization Methinks, told RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service that the ceiling of what Turkmenistan could send to Turkey this way would be 5 bcm per year.
Even then, it is not clear whether Turkey would approve of the idea, with Ankara likely to balance opposition to the project from the European Union, Roberts said of the transit offer that Iranian energy officials have publicly endorsed.
But Russia does have leverage over Ashgabat, in that the last time it slashed gas imports from the country -- albeit during a nadir in global energy prices -- it caused Turkmenistan serious economic pain.
In a rare essay published by Turkmengaz in February 2015, right after Turkmenistan was forced into a sudden devaluation of its currency on the back of falling gas revenues, the company singled Russia out as an “unreliable partner.”
The text of that eyebrow-raising missive is no longer online.
But Bohr told RFE/RL that Turkmenistan would be wise not to put too much faith in Russia’s vision.
“Russia is attempting a major reconfiguration of the gas market, and its isolation from the West has made it more dependent on Iran -- and this has repercussions for Turkmenistan,” she said.
“Moscow is looking to gain access in the future through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Iran, and from there to Pakistan and India. However, existing routes to Pakistan provide only small volumes, and there are huge infrastructural constraints and logistical and technical problems associated with these still very hazy ideas.”
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
Key Hizballah Financier Arrested in Bucharest, Say U.S. Authorities
A Lebanese and Belgian citizen who is considered to be a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hizballah was arrested on February 24 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, U.S. authorities said. Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hizballah over the years, authorities said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim They've Developed A Long-Range Cruise Missile
Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on February 24, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill [former U.S. President Donald] Trump.” Tehran often makes claims about its military power that cannot be independently verified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Mysterious Wave Of Sickness Hits Iranian Schoolgirls, Amid Speculation Over Poisoning
Hundreds of schoolgirls have fallen sick and scores have been hospitalized in Iran’s holy city of Qom in recent months, with some parents and officials suspecting they were poisoned.
But the authorities, which have launched an investigation into the mysterious wave of illnesses, have not found any evidence of poison. No deaths have been reported.
The incidents have prompted public anger, with some Iranians accusing the government of negligence. Some parents have refused to let their children attend school.
In the latest incident, 15 schoolgirls were transferred to a hospital in Qom on February 22, the Qom News outlet reported, saying the students were in stable condition and under observation.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of students in Qom, mostly girls, have fallen ill with similar symptoms in a number of public schools, which are segregated by gender. Dozens have received treatment, while others have been hospitalized.
Authorities said they have not yet been able to determine the cause of the mysterious wave of sickness, despite conducting toxicology tests.
Medical experts have not found any bacterial or viral infections in blood samples taken from sick students. The authorities have not yet dismissed the possibility that poisonous gas could have caused the illnesses, with some students reporting a strange smell in their classrooms.
Iran's chief prosecutor, Mohammad Javad Montazeri, suggested on February 21 that the incidents could be deliberate. In a letter to the state prosecutor in Qom, Montazeri said the “worrying wave of some kind of poisoning” in schools in the city indicate “the possibility of intentional criminal actions.”
Earlier, Mojtaba Zolnour, a lawmaker from Qom, said the illnesses were “abnormal” and security officials were investigating. Another parliamentarian from Qom, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, suggested that fear and hysteria could have played a role.
Some have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later removed.
Many Iranians have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the illnesses and prevent new cases. Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
“Of the 250 students in our school, only 50 attended classes,” a teacher in Qom, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda last week.
A correspondent at the reformist Shargh daily who traveled to Qom reported this week that some schools in the city were “unofficially” closed.
Last week, angry parents protested outside the governor’s office and called for a transparent investigation. They also demanded that classes be held online, amid reports that the authorities were pressuring students to attend school.
An unnamed teacher at a girls’ school in Qom told Shargh that they have been ordered to teach “even if only one student” was present in class. She also said students have been told not to share notes with classmates in an apparent bid to push more pupils to attend school in person.
Some students who have fallen ill have complained of an “unknown” or “unpleasant” smell.
“My son recalled that for a moment there was the smell of rotten fish in the classroom,” an unnamed woman whose son became sick was quoted as saying by the Tejarat News outlet. “Then the school gave students face masks and told them to leave the classroom.”
“Some of the children felt more ill than the others. Several of them were transferred to medical centers. My son was among them,” the woman said, adding that her son had suffered from stomach pain.
A student who fell ill in early February told Shargh that she spent three days in a hospital.
“I still feel some weakness in my legs after 20 days, and I have problems while moving my legs,” the unnamed student said, adding that two of her friends were still in the hospital.
Similar waves of mysterious illnesses affecting schoolgirls have been reported in recent years in neighboring Afghanistan and in Central Asia. In many cases, the authorities were unable to find evidence of poison. Most of the incidents were blamed on mass panic and hysteria.
Iranians Stage Protests At Graves Of Crackdown Victims, Call For Regime Change
Iranian protesters have staged fresh anti-government demonstrations and called for regime change at the graves of protesters killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide unrest that has rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Videos published on social media showed a large gathering in a local cemetery in the western city of Sanandaj on February 23 with people chanting, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In the northern Iranian city of Chalus, several people and supporters of Amir Hossein Shams Nateri -- who was killed by security forces -- gathered at his family home and celebrated what would have been his birthday.
The family of the slain protester wanted to hold a birthday ceremony at his grave in Chalus cemetery on February 22 but security forces summoned the family and prevented the event.
Similar videos published from other cities also appeared on social media, showing groups holding vigils and commemorations.
Iran has been roiled with unrest that was sparked by the death of Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iranian Protester Dies In Police Custody Soon After Rearrest, Group Says
Iranian protester Ebrahim Rigi has died in custody after allegedly being beaten by police following his rearrest, according to a rights group.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that the 24-year-old Rigi was arrested on October 13 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
HAALVSH has quoted local sources as saying that Rigi, a medical intern, had been released on bail but was then rearrested on the street in Zahedan on February 22 and was taken to the police station. He died an hour later.
The group said that the judge on duty and the forensic pathologist confirmed that Rigi died as a result of beating inside the police station.
A local police official described Rigi's death as the result of an "arbitrary act" in which the police had no role. He did not elaborate.
People in Sistan-Baluchistan Province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic republic launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The protests grew even larger following the news of the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces attempt to muzzle dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but only account for about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Hundreds Of Iranian Activists Sign Letter Condemning Prison Sentence For Academic
Hundreds of Iranian political and civil activists have published a letter condemning the nine-year prison sentence handed to sociologist Saeed Madani for his writings on various aspects of society, saying it highlighted the lack of independence in Iran's judicial system.
The letter, signed by Hashem Aghajari, Abolfazl Ghadyani, Ali Afshari, and more than 600 other activists, says the accusations against Madani are baseless and were fabricated by the Islamic Republic's security institutions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran in December found the prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
Signatories to the letter, published on February 22, noted "such sentences have no result other than depriving Iranian society of committed thinkers who strive for freedom and justice, and only blocks the nonviolent development of the country."
The accusations against the 61-year-old Madani are mainly based on materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of culture and Islamic guidance, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Iranian Woman Expresses 'Regret' In Video Supporters Say Was Made Under Duress
The female engineer whose video protesting the mandatory hijab at the Tehran Engineers Forum went viral on social media last week has expressed her "regret" in a video many of her supporters allege was made under duress.
In the video published on social media on February 17, the woman identified as Zeinab Kazemi was protesting against the nonapproval of her qualifications for the Tehran Engineering Organization due to noncompliance with the hijab law. She then threw her headscarf on the stage and left.
Kazemi's action was met with widespread approval on social media with many praising her courage amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody after being detained by police for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
A day later, on February 18, a media outlet close to the IRGC announced a legal case had been filed against Kazemi, accusing her of "insulting the hijab."
In a video published on February 22, Kazemi expressed her "regret" for her actions onstage and said that it happened "as a result of psychological pressure caused by improper dealings with engineers."
Iranian authorities have gained notoriety for forcing several protesters to make similar "apologies" on video, prompting many social media users to question its authenticity.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Long-simmering tensions boiled over after the 22-year-old Amini died, with Iranians flooding streets across the country in protest. Women and even schoolgirls have put up unprecedented shows of defiance in the unrest, one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.
'Meat Rebellion': Price Hike Triggers Public Anger In Iran
A sudden hike in the price of red meat has triggered widespread public anger in Iran, where the troubled economy has sunk to new lows.
The authorities have responded to the criticism by playing down the price hike and cracking down on a Tehran newspaper that ran a story critical of the government.
Commodity prices have risen sharply in the Islamic republic amid months of nationwide anti-regime protests, new international sanctions imposed on Tehran, and Iran’s growing isolation.
Residents of Tehran on February 17 reported that a kilogram of boneless mutton was being sold for up to around 5,000,000 rials ($10), an almost 10 percent increase over recent weeks.
Iran’s semiofficial ILNA news agency recently reported that the price of red meat had increased by up to 90 percent during the past year, which has put it out of reach for many Iranians, who are struggling to make ends meet.
The prices of other food staples, including bread, dairy products, and cooking oil, have also increased in recent weeks as the value of the rial, the national currency, has plunged.
Currency Tumbles To A New Low
The rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the U.S. dollar on February 20, according to Bonbast.com, which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.
The Statistical Center of Iran announced on February 22 that the one-year spot inflation rate for food and beverages was around 70 percent for the Persian month of Bahman that ended on February 19.
Many Iranians have expressed anger at the price hikes and blamed the government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who came to power in 2021 promising to improve an economy devastated by crippling U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement.
Since Raisi assumed office, protracted talks between Iran and world powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal -- which curbed Tehran’s sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions -- have stalled. That has worsened the economic situation in Iran and plunged more Iranians into poverty.
Tehran has also become increasingly isolated economically and politically over its deadly crackdown on monthslong anti-regime protests at home and its alleged supply of combat drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
Iranian officials have attempted to downplay or dismiss the price hikes.
“What was published about [the price] of red meat is the result of [efforts to create a negative atmosphere] on cyberspace,” Masud Amrollahi, an official at the Ministry of Agriculture, said on February 21.
Ayub Fesahat, a municipal official in Tehran, denied that mutton prices had reached 5,000,000 rials. His remarks were refuted by dozens of Iranians who uploaded photos from supermarkets showing the increased price of meat.
Newspaper Shuttered
Amid public anger, the authorities shut down the Sazandegi daily on February 20, the same day it reported on the price hike and ran a front-page headline, "Meat Rebellion." The newspaper, which has previously been critical of the government, was accused of publishing “false content” and “disturbing public opinion.”
Akbar Montajabi, the editor in chief of Sazandegi, said the newspaper appeared to be targeted for its eye-catching headline.
“According to what we have heard, the president and the members of the government were angered by the headline, ‘Meat Rebellion,’ and as a result, the minister of education asked the supervision board to close the newspaper,” Montajabi was quoted as saying by local media on February 21.
Another daily, Hammihan, said in an editorial on February 21 that government “anger” was the reason for Sazandegi’s closure.
“Since the government has not been able to solve people’s problems and even come close to [fulfilling] its promises, it had to find a [scapegoat] to vent its anger at,” Hammihan said.
Separately, the Ministry of Agriculture on February 21 announced the launch of a plan to combat the sale of overpriced meat.
Basic Items Out Of Reach
Amrollahi of the Ministry of Agriculture said violators would be punished, without offering details. He said the average price of meat was between 2,800,000 and 2,950,000 rials.
A journalist in Tehran, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL that an increasing number of Iranians have been forced to give up on buying basic food items, including fruit, because of rising prices.
“I went to buy a few things the other day. The prices had increased from the last time I went shopping and I couldn’t afford everything I needed. More and more people are facing the same situation,” the journalist said.
In recent years, price hikes, rising unemployment, and growing poverty have fueled street protests led by teachers, retirees, bus drivers, and other workers.
Protests over the economy preceded the anti-regime protests that erupted in September following the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress-code law.
Activist Handed 18 Years In Prison After Calling For Iran's Supreme Leader To Resign
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison after calling on him to resign.
Asghar Sepehri, Sepehri's brother, wrote on Twitter on February 21 that his sister had informed him during a phone call from prison that the Islamic Revolutionary Court had handed her the sentence.
He said the sentence includes a 10-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, five years for cooperation with hostile governments, two years for insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, and one year for gathering and conspiring against national security.
It was not immediately clear if the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently.
Sepehri is one of 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called for Khamenei to step down. She has been arrested and interrogated many times in recent years.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Sepehri was arrested by security forces on September 21, at the beginning of nationwide protests in Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
Since the unrest erupted, lawmakers and security officials have threatened harsher and harsher treatment for protesters and anyone expressing dissent.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
The Farda Briefing: Iran Increasingly Isolated On The International Stage
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Hannah Kaviani, a senior broadcaster and editor at RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Here's what I've been following and what I'm watching out for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
For the first time in decades, Iran was not represented by its foreign minister at the annual Munich Security Conference.
Instead, organizers of the February 17-19 event invited three members of Iran's exiled opposition: the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi; rights activist Masih Alinejad; and Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International.
Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced the decision, with spokesman Nasser Kanani on February 20 saying the organizers had made a "huge mistake" for "giving the stage to notorious people."
Why It Matters: The absence of Iranian officials at the conference highlighted Tehran's increasing isolation on the international stage.
Iran has come under mounting global pressure for its deadly crackdown on monthslong anti-regime protests at home and its alleged supply of combat drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
The presence of Pahlavi, Alinejad, and Boniadi has given legitimacy to Iran's exiled opposition. Exiled opposition figures recently met in Washington and pledged to establish a charter for a transition to a new, democratic system in Iran.
Pahlavi told Radio Farda that the "duty and mission" of the trio in Munich was to "deliver the message of the Iranian people to the world." But they did not have any meetings with high-ranking foreign officials. Alinejad said she was disappointed that the German foreign minister refused to meet her.
What's Next: It is unclear how much support Iran exiled opposition will attract inside and outside Iran. It is also unclear if the opposition can bridge its longstanding differences.
Speaking to Radio Farda, Hannah Neumann, a German lawmaker in the European Parliament, said "as long as there is so much infighting among Iranians that want to see the regime gone, it will not succeed."
Wolfgang Ischinger, the president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation, told Radio Farda that excluding Iranian officials from the event this year was not a "wrong decision." But he said it "doesn't mean that this would be a right decision if and when," for example, talks over reviving the nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran resumed.
Pedram Azarnush was taking part in an anti-regime protest in southwestern Iran in September when he was shot dead. Nearly five months on, the 17-year-old's family is still seeking justice. In their attempts to bring the perpetrators to account, the family has endured constant threats from the authorities, informed sources told Radio Farda.
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms. Now, opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have shared proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
Germany Expels Two Iranian Diplomats Over Death Sentence Of Dual Citizen
Germany on February 22 said it was expelling two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin following the sentencing of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death by Iran's judiciary for allegedly planning a deadly 2008 bombing. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that she had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to inform him "that we do not accept the massive violation" of the rights of a German citizen. "We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd's death sentence and allow him a fair and due process of appeal," Baerbock said.
RFE/RL Chief Says 'Nothing Will Halt Our Work' After His Inclusion On Iran's Sanctions List
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and Chief Executive Office Jamie Fly is one of more than two dozen people and entities to have been added to Iran’s sanctions list in response to new measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on February 21 that the sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
A day earlier, the EU and UK imposed new sanctions -- the latest of several rounds of measures enacted -- on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent and often deadly crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.
That crackdown has included a stifling of independent journalists and information sources that have tried to report on events in Iran.
“It’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the Iranian regime,” Fly said after the announcement of his inclusion. “I am proud of the journalists at Radio Farda who are exposing government lies and cruelty, and reaching ever-growing audiences who want the truth. Nothing will halt our work.”
Tehran’s new sanctions list also includes French Equality Minister Isabelle Rome and French Industrial Affairs Minister Roland Lescure, as well as three German members of parliament and the French and Belgian representatives at the European Parliament.
Eight British citizens, most of whom are officials with the country's armed forces, were also put on the list.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement accused those placed on the list of "inciting and encouraging terrorist actions."
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
The demonstrations follow a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim of Western involvement in Iran's protests, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch the crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 500 deaths and thousands of arrests.
The new EU sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.
In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
In December RFE/RL's Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list by Tehran.
At the time, Fly called the designation "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent months after the country admitted to executing protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Iran Says 'Ambiguities' Over Nuclear Enrichment Are Being Resolved By IAEA Inspectors
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said. Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lawyer Of Iranian Protester Sentenced To Death Says State's Case Lacked Evidence And Witnesses
The lawyer of Iranian protester Javad Ruhi, who has been handed three death sentences after being charged with "corruption on Earth," says the cases against his client lacked evidence and witnesses.
In an interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, lawyer Majid Kaveh reasserted that his client has denied the accusations "repeatedly and clearly" in interrogations as well as in court hearings.
Ruhi, 35, was arrested in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11 for participating in ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
Kaveh says his client only danced in the city square and threw some head scarves on a fire.
The court's indictment, which was obtained by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, appears to back up the claims.
Soleiman Vatandoust, the public defender for Ruhi, said in court that a review of video from the scene only proves Ruhi's presence at the protests.
"There is no evidence regarding the accusations, including corruption on Earth," he said.
Still, Ruhi did confess to the crime. But the rights group HRANA has quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying the confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to a Koran. But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, still the court identified the person as Javad Ruhi."
The same court has also sentenced to death two teenagers -- Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan -- who were arrested during demonstrations for allegedly helping to organize and lead a September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen thousands of people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Family Of Slain Iranian Teenage Protester Endure Threats, Intimidation As They Seek Justice
In late September, Pedram Azarnush was taking part in an anti-regime protest in southwestern Iran when he was shot dead.
Nearly five months on, the 17-year-old's family is still seeking justice. In their attempts to bring the perpetrators to account, the family has endured constant threats and intimidation from the authorities, informed sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Azarnush is among the at least 480 protesters who rights groups said have been killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the months-long antiestablishment protests, the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.
Eyewitnesses told Radio Farda that security forces attacked Azarnush, a local karate champion, on September 22 when he tried to help a young female protester who was being beaten by police officers in Dehdasht, a city in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.
The police officers then turned on Azarnush, beating him and shooting at him with rubber bullets, said eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. A sniper located on the rooftop of a nearby building then shot the teen in the chest using live ammunition, the eyewitnesses added, killing him.
Azarnush's father suffered a heart attack when he saw his son's body, which had been taken to a hospital, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, also speaking on condition of anonymity.
The sources said the family filed a criminal complaint and called on the authorities to identify and punish his killer. They also demanded the police return Azarnush's personal laptop and camera, which he had with him when he died.
After reviewing the evidence, including CCTV footage, a local judge concluded that Azarnush was killed without justification, informed sources said.
But more than 20 police officers have since claimed they were assaulted and injured by the teen, an allegation refuted by Azarnush's family.
"How could a 17-year-old injure 20 [armed police officers] with his bare hands?" one of the informed sources said. "He had taken to the streets to demand his rights and the rights of his countrymen. He wasn't armed."
"[The judge] said they could have shot him in the leg instead of his heart. Yet, [the authorities] play games. [The case] has remained open and they keep summoning his father," the source added.
Azarnush's father, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, has been warned by the authorities to remain silent about his son's killing, sources said.
Sources added that two of Azarnush's cousins -- Shayan and Reza Azarnush -- were detained in January in an apparent attempt to pressure the family.
The antiestablishment protests erupted after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against police brutality. But they have snowballed into one of the most sustained anti-regime demonstrations against Iran's theocracy, with protesters calling for an end to clerical rule and demanding their social and political freedoms.
The protests have waned in recent weeks, although sporadic rallies continue to be reported in different parts of the country.
Sources said Azarnush was angered by Amini's death in a Tehran hospital three days after she was arrested and allegedly beaten in custody.
Azarnush told his sister that he had joined the protests because he could not remain silent about state violence against women.
"Imagine they had done this to you. How could I remain silent?" informed sources quoted the teen as saying.
Iranian-German National Jamshid Sharmahd Sentenced To Death In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on Earth," the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on February 21. Sharmahd, who also has U.S. residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group that Tehran believes was behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of planning other attacks in the country. The verdict can be appealed. Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an Intelligence Ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
