Car Bomb Blast Shakes Afghan City

At least 12 people were reported killed and more than 170 wounded in a suicide car-bombing in the Afghan city of Ghazni on July 7. The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred on a day when its representatives met with U.S. officials for a new round of peace talks in Qatar. Ghazni's provincial governor was quoted as saying that the explosion targeted an intelligence facility. However, a nearby school was heavily damaged and more than 50 children were among the wounded.