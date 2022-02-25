Driver Pulled From Car Crushed By Armored Vehicle In Kyiv

An elderly driver was pulled from the wreckage of his car after it was crushed by an armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kyiv as Russian forces pushed into the Ukrainian capital on February 25. Several videos posted to social media showed the armored vehicle swerving and running over the car. The man inside reportedly survived after a group of people rushed to his rescue. There were reports that Russian saboteurs had stolen the Ukrainian armored vehicle. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)