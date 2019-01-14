Cargo Pane with At Least Nine Onboard Crashes Near Tehran

A cargo plane with at least nine people onboard has crashed near the Iranian capital, Tehran, local media report.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

The plane hit a building on January 14 after the pilot chose the wrong runway while trying to land at Fath airport in Alborz Province, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

A spokesman for Iran's aviation organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, told IRIB that the plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that "overshot the runway during its landing."

Iranian state TV reported that the aircraft belonged to Kyrgyzstan, but a spokeswoman for Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport said the plane belonged to Iran's Payam Air.

The spokeswoman also said that the Boeing crashed in Iran after departing Manas airport near the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Fath airport is located near the city of Karaj, east of Tehran.

Iranian state television showed pictures of a plume of smoke rising from the crash site.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP