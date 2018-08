Leaders of countries sharing the shores of the Caspian Sea have met in the Kazakh port city of Aqtau. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov on August 12. They signed a new convention on the legal status of the resource-rich body of water.