Eyewitnesses say an explosion in the Crimean city of Kerch has caused casualties, and the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reports that 10 people may have been killed.

The blast occurred on October 17 in the city on the eastern end of the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The Kryminform news outlet, without citing sources, reported that it was a gas blast at a polytechnic college and that preliminary information was that 10 people were killed.

TASS quoted an unnamed source as saying many people were injured.

With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS