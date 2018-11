MINSK -- At least one person was injured after the ceiling of a shopping mall collapsed in the center of Belarus's capital, Minsk, on November 12.

The Belarusian Emergency Situations Ministry said a young woman who worked at a flower shop was hospitalized with head and abdomen injuries.

The ministry said the ceiling collapsed on an area of 150 square meters.

An RFE/RL correspondent reported from the site that the rescue teams and police had cordoned off the area.