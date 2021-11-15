Celebrations On Pristina's Streets As Kosovar Opposition Candidate Rama Wins Mayoral Race

Celebrations went on into the night on the streets of Pristina following the election of British-educated architect Perparim Rama as mayor of Kosovo's capital. Rama represented the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party, and received 51 percent of the vote. His rival candidate, representing the governing Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) Movement, was Health Minister Arben Vitia, who had previously polled 42 percent of the vote in the first round against Rama's 29 percent.