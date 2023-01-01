Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
2022: A Raucous Year For Central Asia
The Central Asian states have never experienced anything like the year 2022. There were protests that turned deadly in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan; fighting between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that left more than 100 people dead; political and economic fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine that affected all five Central Asian countries; presidential elections in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan; and much more. Joining host Bruce Pannier to look back at a year that in many ways reshaped and redirected the course of Central Asia are Luca Anceschi, professor of Central Asian studies at Glasgow University; Catherine Putz, managing editor at The Diplomat magazine; and Temur Umarov, a fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and at the OSCE Academy.
Episodes
-
December 25, 2022
A Big Year For Turkish-Central Asian Relations
-
-
December 11, 2022
Karakalpaks Speak About The Situation In Uzbekistan
-
December 04, 2022
Tajikistan Jails More Pamiris In Gorno-Badakhshan Crackdown
-
-
November 20, 2022
Kyrgyz Government Turns Up The Heat On Critics