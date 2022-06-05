Is A Hungry Summer Coming To Central Asia?

On June 1, Uzbekistan banned the export of cooking oil. The same day, Kyrgyzstan banned the export of sugar. Sugar is in short supply in areas of Kazakhstan and generally across the country and prices for meat, vegetables, cereals, and sugar in Kazakhstan have increased by some 15 percent since June 2021. This week’s Majlis Podcast looks at food security in Central Asia and what governments there are doing to ensure their populations have enough to eat.