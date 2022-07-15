In a live discussion on July 14, I spoke with Assem Zhapisheva, founder of Masa Media, an independent news website in Kazakhstan that covers human rights, and Nikita Makarenko, a freelance journalist from Uzbekistan, to talk about the tough decisions they have to make in difficult work conditions, the line between journalism and activism, and the future of journalism in their countries.
The Challenges Of Working As A Journalist In Central Asia
In a live discussion, we spoke with Assem Zhapisheva, founder of Masa Media, an independent news website in Kazakhstan, and Nikita Makarenko, a freelance journalist from Uzbekistan, to talk about their difficult work conditions, the line between journalism and activism, and the future of journalism.