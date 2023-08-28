'They Used Them As Cannon Fodder': The Migrants Sent From Prison In Russia To Death In Ukraine
Many Central Asian migrants are among the estimated 50,000 prisoners who were sent from Russian jails by the Wagner mercenary group to fight in Ukraine. While some volunteered with promises of early release, there are accounts that others were coerced to enlist. RFE/RL spoke with current and former prisoners and to parents of migrants killed fighting in Ukraine. They revealed the techniques used by authorities to pressure reluctant prisoners onto the battlefield.