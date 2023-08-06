Exploring Central Asia's Present And Future

As the five Central Asian states prepare to mark their 32nd anniversary of independence, the region's future is far from clear. Governments promise reform but are changing legislation to benefit those in power, while the space for alternative views seems to be shrinking. What defines the Central Asian countries today, and where are they headed next? Joining host Bruce Pannier to explore these questions are guests Assel Tutumlu, originally from Kazakhstan but currently a lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Political Science at the Near East University in Nicosia, Cyprus; Luca Anceschi, professor of Central Asian studies at Glasgow University and author of several books on Central Asia; and Alexander Cooley, Claire Tow professor of political science and vice provost at Barnard College, former director of Columbia University’s Harriman Institute, and also an accomplished author on Central Asia.