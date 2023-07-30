Accessibility links

In The Summer Heat, Central Asia Suffers Water, Power Shortages

In The Summer Heat, Central Asia Suffers Water, Power Shortages
In The Summer Heat, Central Asia Suffers Water, Power Shortages

Resource scarcity has severely disrupted daily life across Central Asia this summer. Electricity failures have compelled Kyrgyzstan to declare a three-year energy emergency, starting on August 1. Additionally, much of the region is grappling with water shortages, which scientists say is the latest sign that Central Asia will be one of the regions hardest hit by climate change. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the water and power situation in Central Asia this summer are guests Nurzat Abdyrasulova, president and CEO of Bishkek-based strategic advisory firm Unison Group; Alisher Sydyq, the director of RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, known locally as Ozodlik; and Farruh Yusufy, the director of RFE/RL’s Turkmen service, known locally as Azatlyk.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

