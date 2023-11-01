Air Defense Activated In Central Ukrainian Region As Other Areas Under Air Alert

Air defense systems were activated late on October 31 in Ukraine’s central region of Cherkasy, the region's governor said as the Ukrainian military said its forces repelled Russian assaults on the heavily contested area around Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine.

Governor Ihor Taburets warned on October 31 about the threat of the use of attack drones by Russian troops as air defense systems were activated in the Cherkasy region and as an air alert sounded in Kyiv and other regions. The Ukrainian Air Force also warned about the threat of incoming ballistic weapons.

The Ukrainian military said two Shahed drones were destroyed before 8 p.m. local time in the Dnipro and Kryvorizka districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of Ukraine's steelmaking hubs. Russian troops regularly bombard the region with various types of weapons. Moscow denies it attacks civilians in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening summary on October 31 that Russian troops supported by aircraft conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and other towns nearby.

Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks in this area, the General Staff said.

According to the summary, in the area near Bakhmut, Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to restore lost positions near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka.

The General Staff also reported on unsuccessful assaults by the enemy in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka. In the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore positions they lost near Robotyne, the headquarters of the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol area and assault operations in the Bakhmut direction, the summary said.

Russian-installed officials in Donetsk said Ukrainian troops fired multiple launch rocket and artillery systems at Donetsk on the evening of October 31, killing two civilians and wounding seven, TASS reported. The city came under shelling five times in the evening, the Russian-installed officials said, adding that cluster munitions were used.

Three journalists with Russia’s Izvestia media company were hospitalized following the shelling of Donetsk, Izvestia said on Telegram.

It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify reports from the battlefield.