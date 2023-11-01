Ukrainian Cities And Villages Come Under Record Number Of Attacks

Ukraine has said that 118 cities and villages were shelled by Russia on October 31, the largest number of settlements to come under attack this year.

The shelling was recorded in 10 Ukrainian regions, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on November 1.

The ministry reported that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, a city in the central Poltava region, was targeted by the Russian military, requiring nearly 100 firefighters to extinguish the ensuing blaze. No casualties were reported.

One person was reported killed and another injured as a result of overnight shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to the ministry.

In the eastern Donetsk region, one person was reported killed due to shelling by Russian forces.

Heavy shelling was reported in the southern Kherson region, resulting in two injuries and one death.

On October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defended the slow pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.

Speaking during his nightly address, Zelenskiy said the world is set up to expect success too quickly and that few believed Ukraine would endure when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022

"The colossal things done by our people, by our soldiers are now taken for granted.... No matter what, we have to do our part, defend our state, [our] Ukrainian independence," he said.

There has been little movement along the 1,000-kilometer front line in recent months despite the counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces launched in June.

A meeting of senior commanders on October 31 discussed areas engulfed by the fiercest fighting in the east and northeast, including Avdiyivka, where Russian forces have been on the offensive in recent weeks.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiyivka's military administration, said that the city is bracing for a new wave of attacks.

"The enemy is bringing in forces and equipment. Our boys are preparing for a new wave," Barabash told national television.

Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesman for Ukraine's ground forces, said Russian forces were also focused on Kupyansk -- a city in the northeast overrun by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion but recaptured by Ukraine last year.

"Our defense forces continue to repel enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector," Fityo told a briefing.

Russian accounts of the fighting on October 31 said Moscow's forces had conducted successful attacks near the town of Bakhmut.

The governor of the Cherkasy region warned earlier about the threat of attack drones being used by Russian troops as the air defense systems were activated in the area and as an air alert sounded in Kyiv and other regions. The Ukrainian Air Force also warned about the threat of incoming ballistic weapons.