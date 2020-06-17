Chechen Leader Kadyrov Denies Plot To Kill Georgian Journalist

The Moscow-backed leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has denied accusations that he was behind an alleged plot to kill a Georgian journalist.



Georgia's Service for State Security (SUS) said on June 15 that it had detained a Russian citizen, identified as V.B., on charges of using forged documents.



It said the arrest came as part of an investigation into the "preparation of murder by contract."



Nika Gvamaria, director of the television station Mtavari Arkhi, identified the suspect as 38-year-old Vasambek Bokov, a native of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia.



He alleged that Bokov was sent to murder Giorgi Gabunia, a journalist with Mtavari Arkhi, on Kaydirov's orders.



In July last year, Gabunia crudely insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin live on air amid worsening ties between Georgia and Russia.

Kadyrov publicly vowed to "punish" Gabunia at the time.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the latest allegations against Kadyrov "absurd," while the Chechen leader denied the claims in a post on his Telegram channel.



"Believe me, if someone is acting on my orders, he will carry them out, and if a mission is to be accomplished quietly, nobody...will learn about it," Kadyrov wrote.



He added that Gabunia should “go down on his knees and ask for forgiveness…Otherwise, he will, I repeat, remain my enemy."

With reporting by the BBC and AFP