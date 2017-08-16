Chechen Singer Bakayev Goes Missing During Grozny Visit

GROZNY, Russia -- Relatives of Zelimkhan Bakayev say the well-known Chechen singer has been missing since August 8.

One of Bakayev's relatives told RFE/RL on August 16 that Bakayev, who lives in Moscow, arrived in the Chechen capital, Grozny, earlier in August to attend his sister's wedding.

According to the family member, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, nobody has heard from Bakayev since he left the home of relatives in Grozny on August 8.

Police have not given relatives any information about his whereabouts, and authorities in the region in Russia's North Caucasus have made no statement.

One of several Instagram accounts bearing Bakayev's name indicated that the singer logged in on August 15, but a friend told RFE/RL it was not clear whether that account is actually his.

