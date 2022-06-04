Chechens Involved In Group Sex Video That Went Viral Have Been Killed, Says Police Source

Ukraine said its forces had recaptured 20 percent of the territory they had lost in the city of Syevyerodonetsk, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region, and could hold it for up to two weeks as fighting continued on June 4.

Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions inside Syevyerodonetsk and were pushing back Russian troops in several locations.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions,” Hayday said. He described the situation in the region as “extremely difficult” with Russia using all its available forces to capture the industrial city.

“Fighting is now concentrated in Syevyerodonetsk because, as we understand it, the Russian Army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” he said on June 4.

Hayday said on June 4 that Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Severskiy Donets river to prevent Ukraine from bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Syevyerodonetsk.

Hayday's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified. Ukraine’s military said Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations” in the city, which has been bombarded by Moscow's forces for weeks.

"The enemy is undertaking attacks on the city of Syevyerodonetsk with artillery support, it has strengthened its troops with the mobile reserves of the Second Army Corps, the fighting in the city continues," the Ukrainian military said on June 4.

But it added that Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut and cut off access to Syevyerodonetsk.

In the neighboring Donetsk Province, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on June 3 that Russian troops were just 15 kilometers outside the city of Slovyansk.

In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.

Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular updates that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.

The ministry said on June 4 that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.

"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," it said.

British intelligence estimated that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to complete control of the region in the next two weeks.

But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at a significant cost in terms of resources, and that trend will likely continue.

Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine, more than 14 million have fled their homes, and the global economy has been disrupted by Russia’s unprovoked war, which marked its 100th day on June 3.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa