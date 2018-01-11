Chechen Authorities Pile Pressure On Detained Activist's Family

The Russian human rights group Memorial says authorities in Chechnya are pressuring relatives of Oyub Titiyev, an activist who was detained this week on what supporters contend is a fabricated narcotics charge.

Authorities in the North Caucasus region have been holding the 60-year-old Titiyev, the head of Memorial's office in Chechnya, since January 9 for alleged possession of marijuana.

Memorial said on January 11 that, on the previous day, police stormed into Titiyev's house in the village of Kurchaloi in a search for Titiyev's 28-year-old son, Bekkhan, and his brother Yakub.

After discovering the two men were not at the house, Memorial said, police forced Titiyev's other relatives there to leave, locked the doors and confiscated the keys -- warning that if Bekkhan and Yakub did not report to police, there would be "big problems" for other relatives.

A leading member of Moscow-based Memorial, Oleg Orlov, said "it is clear that a criminal case is being fabricated in order to persecute Oyub for his human rights activities."

Meanwhile, the chairman of President Vladimir Putin's advisory council on human rights, Mikhail Fedotov, urged Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin to look into the circumstances of Titiyev's detention.

In a letter to Bastrykin, Fedotov said there are "grounds to believe" that Titiyev may have been targeted for his human rights activities and that the marijuana police said was found in his car "could have been planted," the council said.

Silencing Dissent?

The new developments are likely to increase concerns in Russia and the West about Titiyev's case, which rights defenders suspect is an example of the authorities in Chechnya inventing alleged crimes to target activists and silence dissent.

It may also raise concerns that the Chechen authorities are using the threat of collective punishment to advance their goals -- a practice that rights groups including Memorial say the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has turned to in the past.

"There's no doubt that Titiyev's arrest is an attempt to finally push Memorial -- which has been extensively reporting on collective punishment practices, enforced disappearances, torture, punitive house burnings, and other abuses by local authorities -- out of Chechnya," Tanya Lokshina, Human Rights Watch's Russia program director, said on January 9.

The United States, European Union representatives, and human rights groups have condemned Titiyev's detention and called for his immediate release.

The U.S. State Department said on January 10 it was "troubled" by the reported arrest of Titiyev, calling it "the latest in a string of reports of alarming recent human rights violations in Chechnya."

A statement called on Chechen authorities to release Titiyev and "allow independent civil society to operate free from harassment and intimidation."

The Moscow-based Committee for the Prevention of Torture (KPP) on January 10 called Titiyev's detention an "abduction" and said his rights under the Russian Constitution and other laws were blatantly violated.

Germany urged Russian authorities to ensure Titiyev is treated in a "transparent manner and according to the rule of law."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters that the work of Titiyev and Memorial is "invaluable to many people, especially in Chechnya," adding that Germany was closely monitoring the case.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Russia has an "obligation" as a member state "to ensure that law enforcement bodies do not abuse the law to prevent human rights defenders from carrying out" their work.

"I urge the Russian authorities to ensure [Titiyev's] human rights, including access to a lawyer and the rights to a fair trial, to physical integrity and dignity, and to protection from judicial harassment, criminalization, and arbitrary arrest,'' said the OSCE's human rights director Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir.

The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, Nils Muiznieks, called Titiyev's detention and possible prosecution "a very worrying signal," and called for his release.

Chechnya's information minister, Dzhambulat Umarov, told Current Time TV that he saw no political motivation behind Titiyev's detainment.

"If this is a misunderstanding, I assure you it will be cleared up," Umarov told the Russian-language network, which is run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.

'Implausible' Accusation

Memorial announced that Titiyev was missing after he failed to show up for a meeting with an acquaintance on January 9. Hours later, Chechnya's Interior Ministry said he had been detained.

Officials said police found a plastic bag with about 180 grams of suspected marijuana in his car. A member of the government-controlled Chechen Council for Human Rights, Kheda Saratova, said he was accused of transporting drugs.

Memorial chairman Aleksandr Cherkasov said on January 10 that Titiyev's home was searched overnight and that no drugs or other illegal items were found.

Cherkasov, who has known Titiyev for years, said the accusation of drug possession or transport was "implausible" and that the detention was most likely motivated by his human rights work.

Lokshina, of Human Rights Watch, called the drug case against Titiyev "a pure fabrication."

"We are aware of several other cases when critics of the government in Chechnya were put on trial on fraudulent drug charges and actually went to jail," Lokshina told Reuters. "This is yet another case of this sort, and it seems that the Chechen authorities are now frequently using these particular tactics to silence their opponents."

'Deliberately Placed'

Saratova, from the Chechen government's human rights council, quoted Titiyev as saying that his car had just come from a car wash and could not possibly have had marijuana in it.

"He doesn't know who could have deliberately placed it there," she added. "He categorically denies that he has anything to do with this package or what the package contains."

Activists say that Kadyrov, appointed by Putin in 2007 to head the Russian region, rules through repressive measures and has created a climate of impunity for security forces in the province. Rights activists claim Kadyrov has been responsible for abuses that include kidnappings, disappearances, torture, and killings of political opponents.

Natalya Estemirova, a Memorial activist who was investigating alleged rights abuses in Chechnya by regional authorities and Russian military forces, was kidnapped and killed in Grozny in 2009.

Kremlin critics say Putin turns a blind eye to alleged abuses and violations of the Russian Constitution by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel to control separatist sentiments and violence in Chechnya, the site of two devastating post-Soviet wars and an Islamist insurgency that spread to Russia's other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.

With reporting by Current Time TV and Reuters