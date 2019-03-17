Chechnya Court Due To Issue Verdict In Activist Titiyev’s ‘Revenge’ Trial

A court in Russia's Chechnya region is scheduled to issue a verdict against human rights activist Oyub Titiyev on March 18 after a drug-possession trial he and his supporters have described as politically motivated.

Prosecutors have urged the Shali district court to find Titiyev, the head of the Moscow-based human rights group Memorial's office in Chechnya, guilty and sentence him to four years in prison.

Titiyev, a 61-year-old father of four, has been in jail since January 2018, when he was arrested after police stopped him in his car and alleged that they discovered marijuana in the vehicle.

In his final statement in court on March 11, Titiyev said that he was certain he will be convicted, describing the trial as a "spit at justice" and a remarkable exercise in "hypocrisy and cynicism."

Titiyev's lawyers reiterated the contention that their client is innocent and that the drugs were planted.

They described the case as part of an effort to push Memorial out of Chechnya and other parts of Russia's North Caucasus.

Human rights organizations, the United States, several European Union member states, the European Parliament, and the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner have condemned Titiyev’s arrest and voiced concern about the case.

In a statement on March 15, Human Rights Watch said the “bogus” case against Titiyev was based on “fabricated” evidence and aimed to “stifle reporting on human rights abuses in Chechnya.”

In the months before his arrest, Titiyev “was gathering information about enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and secret detentions by security forces in Chechnya,” the statement said.

Amnesty International's Russia researcher, Natalya Prilutskaya, said in a statement on March 11: “The repressive machine of the Russian criminal justice system is in full swing, and we have already seen enough in this case to know that the purpose of Oyub’s trial is not justice but revenge" for his work exposing rights abuses.

Activists say Kremlin-backed strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya for 12 years, has committed serious human rights abuses, including the widespread use of kidnapping, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has given him free rein because he relies on him to keep a lid on separatism following two devastating post-Soviet wars in Chechnya.