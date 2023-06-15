News
Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Mother Of Chechen Opposition Bloggers
GROZNY, Russia -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has asked a court in Grozny to sentence Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, to 5 1/2 years in prison for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers seized Musayeva in January last year in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and said the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, retired federal judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and a sister fled Russia in January following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Last week Abubakar Yangulbayev said his mother’s diabetes has progressed, her eyesight has worsened, and she has started having pains in her back, since being detained
'Vital' For Switzerland To Allow Re-Export Of Weapons To Ukraine, Says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Switzerland to allow the re-export of war materiel to Ukraine, saying the move would be vital in combating the Russian invasion. "I know there is a discussion in Switzerland about the exportation of war material to protect and defend Ukraine. That would be vital," Zelenskiy said. "We need weapons so we can restore peace in Ukraine." Switzerland has a long-standing policy of barring any country that buys Swiss arms from re-exporting them to the parties in a conflict. The country also imposed a specific Swiss embargo on munitions going to either Russia or Ukraine in November. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Veteran Russian Rocker Grebenshchikov Fined For Discrediting Armed Forces
A Moscow court on June 15 ordered veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides outside of Russia, to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles ($600) for discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from Grebenshchikov’s interview with an Israeli television channel in which he called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a form of "fascism." The 69-year-old leader of the legendary rock group Aquarium is considered a founding father of Russian rock music. He has criticized Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in interviews and during his concerts, which he currently holds abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Cancels Five-Year Prison Sentence Of Protest Artist On Prosecutors' Request
The Moscow City Court has canceled a five-year prison sentence handed in October to noted protest artist Pavel Krisevich over a so-called suicide performance in which he fired blanks from a pistol in Moscow's Red Square.
The court also ruled on June 15 that Krisevich must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months while his case is sent to prosecutors for a new investigation.
Prosecutors have insisted that the case must be reinvestigated as the original hooliganism charge lacked what they called "an ideological motive."
Krisevich was arrested in June last year on Moscow's Red Square and charged with hooliganism after he fired two blanks into the air while shouting: "There will be shots before the Kremlin's curtain." He then held the gun to his head and fired another blank.
Krisevich's girlfriend, Anastasia Mikhailova, said at the time that the goal of the protest performance was to support political prisoners in Russia.
Declaring that his protest was aimed at "state intimidation," Krisevich described the performance as "a kill shot" -- an expression used by hired assassins in Russia's criminal underworld to describe a gunshot to the head of a victim to ensure they are dead.
"The state labels protests as crimes," Krisevich's statement said. "It forces us to think that we are criminals in our cells and chats. But what is it without state intimidation? Clearly, it is an empty space."
Krisevich, who is originally from Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, has been jailed in the past over his protests in the Russian capital.
In November 2021, he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for a protest in front of the Federal Security Service’s headquarters in Moscow in which he was staged a mock crucifixion of himself over burning files. He said that protest symbolized criminal cases against Russian citizens.
In addition to jail time, he also was expelled from the university in Moscow he was attending.
In May 2022, Krisevich was sentenced to 10 days in jail for taking part in an action to support political prisoners in Russia by displaying their paintings in central Moscow.
Australia Rules Not To Allow Russia To Build New Embassy Near Parliament
Australian lawmakers passed legislation on June 15 banning Russia from constructing its new embassy near parliament following intelligence service warnings about possible security threats. Russia holds the lease for a parcel of land close to Australia's parliamentary precinct in Canberra and has been laying the foundation for a new embassy building. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Australian lawmakers' move "part of the mainstream West's Russophobic hysteria, of which Australia is trying to distinguish itself." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Twelve Former Uzbek Law Enforcement Officers Handed Prison Terms For Beating Suspect To Death
A court in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon has handed prison sentences to 12 former law enforcement officers, including police physicians, after finding them guilty of being involved in beating a suspect to death at a detention center in March last year and attempting to cover up the situation. The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan said on June 14 that the men were sentenced in late May to prison terms of between three years and more than four years in prison. Prosecution of law enforcement officers for mistreating suspects is very rare in Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kurti Says Kosovo Tightened Border Controls After Three Kosovar Police 'Kidnapped'
Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on June 15 that Kosovo was still allowing Serb vehicles to cross its border but only after tightened controls following what Pristina said was the "kidnapping" of three of its police officers by Serbian forces in the predominantly ethnic Serb northern part of Kosovo -- a region where tensions have been running high for weeks over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.
"For security reasons, as an immediate and necessary step, border controls with Serbia have been tightened, limiting traffic and increasing controls on vehicles coming from Serbia, especially road freight vehicles," Kurti told a news conference in Pristina.
Kosovar police said on June 14 that the three officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing the illegal use of roads for smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade says the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
A government spokesman in Pristina said late on June 14 that for "security reasons" all vehicles with Serbian license plates would be barred from entering the territory of Kosovo. RFE/RL correspondents on the ground said on June 15 that vehicles with Serbian license plates were still entering Kosovo, but only after passing through the tightened controls.
During the joint news conference with Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla, Kurti demanded the immediate release of the three police officers and lashed out at the NATO-led peacekeepers for not condemning the incident, saying he was surprised by KFOR's "silence."
The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region following an attack two weeks ago on KFOR forces and the Kosovar police in Zvecan.
The attack occurred amid clashes between international peacekeepers and Serbs after three ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with overwhelming ethnic Serb majority -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serbian boycott.
Kurti, who has been under pressure from key Western supporters of Kosovo’s independence, on June 13 presented a five-point plan -- including fresh elections -- that he said would contribute to calming tensions in northern Kosovo.
Holding new elections is a request of the international community, which condemned the decision of the Kosovo authorities to forcibly take over municipal buildings in the north.
The United States and European Union have called on Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous ethnic Serb municipalities in the region.
Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo, a former part of Serbia, declared independence in 2008, a decade after the two sides fought a 1998-1999 war that ended with a 78-day bombing campaign of Serbia by NATO.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia have not recognized Kosovo's independence.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Another Sukhoi Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Russia, Second In Two Days
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SS-100) plane with 54 passengers aboard made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on June 15 after the air-conditioning system malfunctioned. Two days earlier, another SS-100 jet flying from Moscow to Kazakhstan’s Caspian port city of Aqtau made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Samara due to problems in one of its engines. After Western sanctions were imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched last year, Russia had to decrease production of the jets due to shortages of parts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Boris Yeltsin Museum For 'Foreign Agent' Activity
Russia's Justice Ministry has started investigating a museum dedicated to the late President Boris Yeltsin for possible activity as a "foreign agent," stated-owned agency RIA Novosti reported. The Yeltsin Center in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg pays tribute to the life, work, and legacy of Yeltsin, who served as post-Soviet Russia's first president from 1991 to 1999 and designated Vladimir Putin as his chosen successor. The term foreign agent has connotations of spying and has been widely used by Russian authorities against those whom it deems to be conducting anti-state activity with backing from abroad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Reports Say CIA Warned Ukraine Not To Sabotage Nord Stream Pipeline Prior To Blasts
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency reportedly warned Ukraine not to sabotage the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines last year after receiving a tip from the Netherlands’ intelligence agency that a plot was under way.
The reports by several European and U.S. media outlets deepen the mystery of the Baltic Sea pipeline, which was mostly destroyed in September in explosions that remain under investigation.
In the aftermath of the blasts, Western officials blamed Russia for the September 26 incident, which all but destroyed the twin pipelines at a spot just east of a Danish island called Bornholm. The explosions were discovered as residual gas in the pipelines bubbled up to the surface.
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.
The pipelines were built by Russia to deliver Russian gas directly to Germany and Europe while bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow.
While the first pipeline was operational, the second had yet to receive final approval from German regulators. The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations as they would make the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
In the months that followed the blasts, the mystery over who was responsible deepened, with a spate of reports by European media organizations that focused on a yacht called the Andromeda that had been rented at a German port by a group of people, some of whom showed Bulgarian passports. German investigators reportedly found traces of explosives on the Andromeda, which had been reported in Bornholm prior to the explosions.
Other reports focused on the presence of a Greek-flagged tanker that had been seen drifting around the site of the blasts and later continued on to a Russian port.
Last month, the German newspaper Die Zeit and The Wall Street Journal reported that German police raided an apartment in the eastern German city of Frankfurt an der Oder, investigating a woman whose former boyfriend was a Ukrainian soldier. According to the reports, the soldier was among the crew members on the Andromeda prior to the blasts.
On June 13, Dutch public broadcaster NOS, along with German newspaper Die Ziet and public broadcaster ARD, reported that in June a year earlier, the main Dutch intelligence agency received a tip that a secret plot by Ukrainian operatives was under way to target the pipelines.
The Dutch agency forwarded the tip to the CIA, which then warned Ukrainian officials not to carry out the effort.
That reporting was later corroborated by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials. U.S. officials were reportedly told by Ukrainian counterparts that the plot had been aborted.
Then, in September, the explosions took place.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that German investigators were examining evidence that suggested the sabotage team had used Poland as a conduit or base for carrying out the attack.
A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mykhaylo Podolyak, called the latest reporting "endless anonymous sources [that are] artificially fueling the disinformation campaign about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the destruction of the Nord Stream."
It "should be viewed as a deliberate campaign to undermine Ukraine's credibility, reputation, and voice in the global arena," Podolyak said in a post on Twitter on June 13.
U.S. and European media have said the group that carried out of the attack may have done so without the knowledge of Zelenskiy or other top officials.
- By RFE/RL
Proposed 'Chastity And Hijab Law' Increases Discrimination Against Iranian Women
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says a a new bill dubbed the Chastity And Hijab Law will add to the institutional oppression of Iranian women. The bill equates a woman's public appearance without the mandatory head scarf, or hijab, with nudity and being harmful to society in general. It provides for more severe punishments ranging from fines to imprisonment, the New York-based CHRI said. "The proposed bill seeks to intensify the control and punishment imposed on women" in the wake of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, last year in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a hijab.
Lawyer Says Activist Tortured To Death In Police Custody In Russia's Rostov-On-Don
Lawyer Irina Gak says her client, 40-year-old anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, was tortured to death in police custody in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don a day before his release. Gak said on June 15 that she visited Beryozikov a day earlier and noticed traces of electric shocks on his body, adding that her client told her that police officers had threatened to kill him. An officer at the police station said on June 15 that Beryozikov died by suicide. Beryozikov had been sentenced several times to 15 days in jail since early May on hooliganism charges stemming from his distribution of leaflets criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RTL's Russian Service, click here.
IAEA Chief In Zaporizhzhya To Inspect Nuclear Plant Amid Russian Strikes Nearby
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission led by the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant for an inspection amid growing concerns about the safety of Europe's largest nuclear station following last week's breach at the Kakhovka dam downstream that reduced the supply of water the plant uses to keep its reactors from overheating.
Grossi's arrival, which was postponed by a day due to security concerns, was announced by Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Enerhoatom, on Telegram on June 15.
Grossi, who held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on June 13, has voiced concerns that the Russian-controlled nuclear plant was facing "a relatively dangerous situation" from both the dam burst and the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against invading Russian troops.
His arrival was announced hours after Russia launched another wave of air strikes on Zaporizhzhya's neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region that hit two industrial facilities in the city of Kryviy Rih, causing substantial damage and wounding one person.
Authorities declared an air-raid alert across Ukraine overnight that was lifted around 5 a.m. local time on June 15.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"A 38-year-old man was wounded. He is hospitalized in stable condition," Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
Lysak said the strikes caused significant damage at the two facilities.
It was the third day in a row that Russia targeted the region. In the first such attack this month, 12 people were killed and 13 others, including three children, were wounded on June 13 by a Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in Kryviy Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Ukraine's air defense said on June 15 it had destroyed all 20 Iranian-made drones launched at Dnipropetrovsk, but three out of four Russian cruise missiles could not be intercepted and hit factories in Kryviy Rih.
Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks as Kyiv prepared to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.
Zelenskiy last week acknowledged the operation was under way, with Moscow responding by ratcheting up its strikes with cruise missiles and drones targeting major cities across the country.
WATCH: A Russian cruise missile attack killed at least three people and injured 13 others in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa. The strike destroyed civilian infrastructure, including a residential complex and a food warehouse.
On the battlefield, fighting continued in and around Bakhmut, the city in the eastern Donetsk region that has been for months the scene of fierce battles.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on June 15 that 49 close combat battles took place in Bakhmut and nearby Avdiyivka and Maryinka over the past 24 hours.
While information about the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive remained scarce, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 15 that the military aid that NATO members have given Ukraine is showing its impact on the battlefield.
"The support NATO allies have been giving Ukraine now for many, many months actually makes a difference on the battlefield," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels ahead of a two-day meeting of the bloc's defense ministers that is also going to be attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By AFP
More Than 100,000 Evacuated As Cyclone Threatens India, Pakistan
More than 100,000 people had been evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of the expected landfall of a cyclone powerful enough to devastate homes and tear down power lines. Biparjoy, which means "disaster" in Bengali, is expected to make landfall as a "very severe cyclonic storm" on the evening of June 15, forecasters said. Powerful winds, storm surges, and lashing rains were forecast to hammer a 325-kilometer stretch of coast between Mandvi in India's Gujarat state and Karachi, Pakistan. Officials have warned of the potential "total destruction" of mud and straw thatched homes.
'Cost Of War': Czech President Says Russians In West Should Be 'Monitored'
Czech President Petr Pavel says security services should monitor Russians living in the West, calling it "simply the cost" of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on June 14, the former senior NATO official also said he expects to hear "strong language" about long-term support for Ukraine during the military alliance's summit next month along with an acknowledgement of the importance of having Ukraine as a member.
Pavel said that while he has empathy for Russians outside the country who face hardships over Moscow's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 -- a decision they may not support -- "when there is an ongoing war, the security measures related to Russian nationals should be stricter than in normal times."
"All Russians living in Western countries should be monitored much more than in the past because they are citizens of a nation that leads an aggressive war.... That's simply the cost of war," he said.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country since the start of the conflict, many looking to avoid a military mobilization.
WATCH: Pavel speaks with RFE/RL's Natalie Sedletska on June 14 in Prague.
Pavel noted that in World War II, Japanese descendants living in the United States were under "a strict monitoring regime as well." RFE/RL has reached out to Pavel's office for a clarification of what such a "strict monitoring regime" would look like.
People of Japanese descent were incarcerated at internment camps, surrounded by barbed wire and guarded by U.S. soldiers, that were established during World War II by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. About 120,000 people -- the majority of whom were American citizens -- were affected by the move, for which the U.S. government has since apologized and paid reparations of more than $1.6 billion.
The Czech president, whose role is largely ceremonial, said the support expressed for Ukraine when NATO leaders gather on July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania -- with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expected to be present -- will highlight the significance of the event.
"What I expect is really strong language when it comes to long-term support of Ukraine. I see a number of countries agreeing on a long-term plan of support to Ukraine that will not be based on one-off contributions but on a carefully planned long-term procedure," Pavel said during the interview at the Prague headquarters of the U.S. government-funded broadcaster.
When President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian officials said one of his justifications was concern Ukraine was moving toward joining the military alliance.
While post-Soviet countries such as Ukraine and Georgia have sought for decades to distance themselves from Moscow, all they received were vague promises that fell far short of a pledge of accession.
That has all changed with the war in Ukraine, and Zelenskiy has pressed NATO over membership, saying recently his country is "ready to join" and the alliance must make a decision about Ukrainian membership at the summit.
Pavel, whose country joined NATO in March 1999, said that while the accession process cannot start when a country is still at war, he would welcome "clear language" about future membership once the war is over.
"I strongly believe that all the leaders will understand that having Ukraine on board -- both in NATO and EU -- is probably the only guarantee [of] how to ensure stability in this region, how to make both NATO and EU stronger, and how to keep Russia and its aggressive policies at bay," he said.
He said he has heard two scenarios about how NATO will proceed on the question of Ukrainian membership. One is to use guarantees like those provided to Finland between the initial move to accession and its ratification in April.
Another would be akin to the security guarantees that NATO offers Israel, he said, predicting that the end result probably will depend on how much countries will be willing to commit.
"If we just put on paper what we already are doing for Ukraine and make it a kind of a guarantee, including the long-term plan, it sounds like a guarantee to me," he said.
As a chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Pavel visited Ukraine at least three times and observed the progress the Ukrainian military was making. That progress has only sped up since the war began in February 2022, he said.
He said that if it were a member of the alliance today, the Ukrainian military would be "without any doubt the most experienced military in NATO." He said that in technical and procedural terms, the Ukrainian military will very soon will be ready for NATO membership.
Pavel added, however, that there is a disadvantage to having such diverse equipment now in its arsenal, and when the war ends there will have to be a "stabilization and unification of equipment." But he called this "a technical issue" that is overshadowed by the determination of Ukrainian soldiers.
Asked to assess the first days of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Pavel said he would call it "shaping operations," as he believes the "true counteroffensive" has not yet begun.
Shifting to Ukraine's EU membership aspirations, Pavel noted that he has already said he sees Ukraine as a future member and would link membership to postwar reconstruction.
The accession period for any aspirant country requires the candidate to meet successive goals that can be used within the reconstruction process, he said. The Czech Republic has already started a conversation on how it can offer its expertise and resources in terms of reconstruction, and Pavel says the earlier the projects start the better for both sides.
Asked about concerns that China would play an outsized role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said he suspects China will be more active during that phase than it was in trying to use its influence on Russia to prevent the war.
"We will have to keep an eye on such an effort because it is clear that China will not do it from humanitarian reasons, but simply to get influence and control."
He said he regretted that China didn't take a more active role from the very beginning -- on one hand, discouraging Russia from continuing aggression, while one the other, using its weight to come up with viable peace proposals.
"China didn't take that chance. I believe that China is behaving in their own interest," he said. "They are using this conflict…to get a stronger position globally."
With reporting by Natalie Sedletska of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say Two Members Die In Iranian Kurdistan
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says two of its members have died in separate incidents in Iranian Kurdistan amid clashes in the region.
The IRGC, which has been involved in operations against individuals they have deemed "suspicious" and those accused of killing Sajjad Amiri, a Basij paramilitary member, acknowledged the deaths on June 14.
The IRGC's Kermanshah Province branch said Mehdi Shah Maleki died in a "confrontation with a suspicious individual" in the city of Eslamabad-e-Gharb. It did not provide further details on the killing but added that two other IRGC members were also injured by gunfire.
The IRGC claims that the "suspicious individual" was arrested, but Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said the IRGC “has not been successful in arresting anyone and has fired indiscriminately at residential homes.”
The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed that the identities of two suspects in Amiri's murder are "known" and that one of them had been convicted of previous crimes and had failed to return to prison after the end of a leave granted for a family visit.
In a separate incident, Hengaw reported that an IRGC member was killed in an armed confrontation between IRGC forces and members of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) on June 13 in the vicinity of the city of Sarvabad.
IRGC ground forces announced the "complete cleansing" on June 14 of the Kowsalan heights in the city of Sarvabad from those whom the IRGC has labeled "counter-revolutionaries."
At the time, the IRGC did not mention any casualties in these confrontations.
Two Kurdish news sites reported that IRGC forces "shelled" the area and that last week, IRGC forces used drones to shell areas around the mountain of Shahu in the cities of Ravansar, Paveh, and Sarvabad in Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces.
Iran has been roiled in recent months by nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was being held in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian State Duma Approves Bill Banning Gender Reassignment On First Reading
The Russian State Duma has approved on its first reading a bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment in the latest move by lawmakers to promote so-called "family values." The bill, whose initial reading was approved by Russia's lower house on June 14, must go through two more readings in the State Duma and then be approved by parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, before being signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, who has publicly lambasted the idea of gender reassignment. The bill is the latest among numerous conservative moves by the Kremlin since Russia started its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Residents Report Further Water Issues Despite Government Claims Of Fix
Residents of Tehran are reporting a fifth consecutive day of water cuts despite government claims that a shortage, which last year sparked demonstrations in many areas of the country, had been resolved.
Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said on June 13 that, while the issue had been taken care of, residents should conserve water as much as possible until levels return to normal in the near term. The ministry has said a large mass of rock and mud ended up on the bed of the Karaj River because of a landslide and subsequent flooding last week, cutting off the water connection to Tehran and Karaj.
The news website Entekhab, however, reported that residents from various areas in Tehran, including Aryashahr, Sattarkhan, Gisha, Ashrafi Esfahani, Haft Tir, Talghani, Gholhak, and Narmak, said they were still experiencing water cuts.
The website also criticized the government for failing to explain the situation.
A source within the Energy Ministry was quoted by the Tehran-based news site Khabar Online as saying that the delay in restoring water to the capital was due to the high turbidity of the water in the Amir Kabir Dam following the landslide.
The source added that reducing the turbidity -- caused by particles in the water -- will be a gradual and time-consuming process and that water cuts will continue "in a managed manner" in the coming days.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity.
Mohammad Reza Bakhtiari, the former CEO of Tehran Water and Wastewater, says that while "about one-fifth of the urban drinking water is wasted due to a worn-out water supply network," officials keep saying the solution to the crisis in Tehran is "conservation by consumers."
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country where water shortages -- and protests over the crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Mismanagement by authorities has also been cited as a leading cause for the water crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Five HIV Infections Blamed On Tainted Blood At Almaty Central Hospital
Media reports in Almaty on June 14 said that five patients at the Central Hospital in Kazakhstan's largest city had become HIV-positive via tainted blood transfusions. The Almaty city health directorate said a special commission was established on June 2 to investigate the situation. This is not the first case of HIV spreading in a hospital in Kazakhstan. More than 50 children became HIV-positive via tainted blood transfusions in 2006 in the South Kazakhstan region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Pristina Says Serbia 'Kidnaps' Three Police Officers In North Kosovo; Belgrade Says Arrest Took Place On its Territory
Pristina has accused Serbian forces of "kidnapping" three police officers in the predominantly Serb northern part of Kosovo, where tensions have been running high for weeks over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in the region.
Kosovar police said on June 14 that the three officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing the illegal use of roads for smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
"Our police officers were undoubtedly located deep in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, at a static checkpoint, where they were performing their regular duties," he wrote on Facebook.
Reports on the incident in Serbian media said the officers were in Serbian territory when they were arrested. Serbian state television cited sources as saying that members of the Serbian police anti-terrorist group had located and arrested them.
Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, disputed the location of the arrest, telling a news conference in Belgrade that it took place in Gnjilica, a village located a few kilometers from the border, and that Serbia was willing to accept an international investigation into the arrest.
Kosovo later moved to increase border controls and decided to stop vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the territory of Kosovo. Government spokesman Perparim Kryeziu confirmed to RFE/RL that the ban had been implemented. He said it was "for security reasons" and would continue while the situation is being assessed.
"The next actions will be taken based on the recommendations to law enforcement institutions," said Kryeziu.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti demanded the release of the officers, saying they had been arrested 300 meters inside Kosovo.
"The entry of Serbian forces into the territory of Kosovo is aggression and aimed at escalation and destabilization," Kurti wrote on Facebook.
He added that Kosovo suspects they were kidnapped by the Serbian Army "clearly as Serbia's revenge for yesterday's arrest of notorious criminal Millun Millenkovic-Lunet, who is one of the leaders of organized crime and smuggling."
Milenkovic-Lune is one of the leaders of criminal groups "that have been terrorizing our citizens for years, attacking members of the Kosovo Police and the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo," Svecla said on June 13 as he announced the arrest.
Svecla said Milenkovic-Lune was the main organizer of an attack two weeks ago on KFOR forces and the Kosovar police in Zvecan. The attack occurred amid clashes between peacekeepers and Serbs after the ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted.
The ethnic Albanian mayors were installed with the help of Kosovar police in three towns with an overwhelming ethnic Serb majority -- Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok -- following by-elections in April with a turnout of under 3.5 percent amid the Serb boycott.
Kurti, who has been under pressure from key Western supporters of Kosovo’s independence, on June 13 presented a five-point plan -- including fresh elections -- that he said would contribute to calming the tensions in northern Kosovo.
Holding new elections is a request of the international community, which condemned the decision of the Kosovo authorities to forcibly take over municipal buildings in the north.
The United States and European Union have called on Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them, and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serb municipalities in the region.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Kyrgyz Politician's Wife Remanded In Custody On Corruption Charge
The Bishkek City Court has rejected an appeal filed by Salkynai Alimbaeva, the wife of jailed Kyrgyz opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov, against her pretrial detention. Alimbaeva was arrested in late May on charges related to the alleged illegal purchase of two parcels of land in Bishkek last year. Alimbaeva insists that the charges are ungrounded. Alimbaeva's husband was arrested along with more than 20 opposition politicians, activists, and journalists in October last year over their protest against a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. They were accused of planning riots, a charge they reject as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Ukrainian Judge Gets 10 Years In Prison On Corruption Charge
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court on June 14 sentenced former Kyiv judge Mykola Chaus to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of taking a bribe. The court also ruled to confiscate Chaus' property and barred him from taking posts in the judicial system for three years. Chaus has denied the charges and his lawyers said they will appeal it. Chaus fled Ukraine in 2016 after a probe was launched against him. In 2021, he was "abducted" in Moldova and brought to Ukraine. Investigative journalists said at the time that Ukraine's intelligence service was involved in the "abduction," which Kyiv has denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Bill On Returning Financial Assets From Abroad
Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, approved a bill on June 14 on returning financial assets illegally transferred to foreign banks. Parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has to approve the legislation in order for President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to sign it into law. The bill was initiated by Toqaev as part of reforms launched following violently dispersed anti-government protests that shook the nation in January 2022, which removed Toqaev's predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev's clan from the political scene. Many in Kazakhstan are skeptical about the bill, as Toqaev and many members of his government are former members of Nazarbaev's team. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bulgaria Accuses Russian Ambassador To Sofia Of Spreading 'Kremlin Propaganda'
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel has called statements about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova "propaganda and disinformation" that are "unacceptable and inappropriate." It was the first public statement by the former EU commissioner, who took over Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry last week. The statement comes a day after Mitrofanova publicly said Bulgaria is "drawn into the conflict" by supplying Ukraine with ammunition or by "the possible dispatch of Bulgarian military units to the war zone," an issue that has never been on the agenda for Bulgarian authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Bosnian Teen Wounds Teacher In School Shooting
A student has shot and seriously wounded a teacher in an incident at an elementary school in the Bosnian town of Lukavac, a little more than a month after a teen in neighboring Serbia killed eight fellow students and a security guard at a school.
Police in the northeastern city said a child under the age of 14 had been apprehended in the shooting on June 14 and the situation was under control.
"There are no children [wounded], so I ask parents to control their panic. The perpetrator is a minor child and he was immediately arrested. A difficult day," Lukavac Mayor Edin Delic said on Facebook.
The Tuzla Canton Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP TK) said the shooting at the school was reported around 9 a.m. local time. Police, it said, responded immediately and upon arrival found the suspect, shell casings, and "other items."
Officials did not name the wounded teacher, but his father told local broadcaster N1 that it was his son, English teacher and deputy principal Ismet Osmanovic, who was shot. According to local media, the Tuzla University Clinical Center said in a statement the victim suffered a neck wound and was undergoing surgery.
Ahmed Omerovic, the education minister for Tuzla, told reporters that the suspect was a former student who had recently left.
"The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure," Omerovic said, adding that June 14 was the last day of classes.
Mass shootings are comparatively rare in the Balkans, where gun ownership is relatively high despite strict gun laws. The region is awash with illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia.
Security Minister Nenad Nesic said he has requested "urgent action by all competent authorities in order to prevent tragedies like this."
"If we are not able to protect children, what is the purpose of our power?" he said.
"It's obvious that the atmosphere of strife, conflict, and verbal conflict, which was created in society for years, is taking its toll," Nesic added.
With reporting by AFP
