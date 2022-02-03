Putin Meets Chechen Leader Amid Outcry Over Threats Against Activist's Family

President Vladimir Putin has again claimed that Russia's security concerns had been ignored by the United States and NATO amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Speaking in Moscow, Putin said on February 1 that the Kremlin was "carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," but added that it was "already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored."

At the same time Putin said: "I hope that we will eventually find a solution, although we realize that it's not going to be easy."

It was Putin's first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis sparked by a massive Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine and fears that it is a prelude to an invasion.

Russia has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.

The United States rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from NATO but offered what it called a new "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

"We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia's borders, and the return of the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997," Putin said.

"When ignoring our concerns, the U.S. and NATO point to the right of states to freely choose how to ensure their security," Putin added. That is just one part of the security equation, he said. "The second integral part says that it is impossible to allow the strengthening of one's security at the expense of the security of others."

Putin spoke during a joint news conference with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Putin. Orban said he believes there is room for a compromise.

"I got convinced today that the existing differences in positions can be bridged and it is possible to sign an agreement that would guarantee peace, guarantee Russia's security and is acceptable for NATO member states as well," Orban said.

Earlier in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.

Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken “emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," the statement said.

Lavrov said he told Blinken that Russia would continue insisting on its demands, including that the West stick to its security "obligations," and added that: "Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion."

In Kyiv, Britain and Ukraine warned that any Russian incursion would be a "massive strategic mistake" as the two countries pledged to work together to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability.

Johnson called the Russian military buildup a "clear and present danger" and urged Russia to pull back troops and choose diplomacy.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Johnson said Kyiv would resist any invasion.

"I think that perhaps the single most useful thing we can all do is get over to the Russian public, to citizens in Russia, thinking about this possibility, the reality that the Ukrainian Army will fight," Johnson said.

Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion​. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.

"There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance," he added.

The U.K. government is also preparing a package of sanctions and other measures "to be enacted the moment the first Russian toe cap crosses further into Ukrainian territory," Johnson said.

Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine's army had significantly improved its capabilities after nearly eight years of battling Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.

"For those who want to capture part of our territory, there are high risks now. Ukrainians will defend themselves to the end. Russians must hear us, they must understand that no one needs a war," Zelenskiy said.

He also said it would be a "tragedy" if an escalation begins. "It will not be a war between Ukraine and Russia, it will be a full-scale war in Europe," he said.

He reiterated his calls for Ukrainians to remain calm and for Moscow to de-escalate the tensions by withdrawing its forces stationed near the border.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, UNIAN, and Ukrayinska pravda