Rights Activist's Mother Seized By 'Chechen Police' In Raid Far From Chechnya

Zarema Yangulbayeva, the mother of a human rights lawyer, was taken from her apartment on January 20 by masked men who said they were Chechen police. The raid took place in Nizhny Novgorod, a central Russian city far from Chechnya. Yangulbayeva's son, Abubakar Yangulbayev, is now demanding that Russian authorities address the case. Meanwhile, strongman Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is making open threats against the entire family.