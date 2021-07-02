Chechnya Threatens Tough Measures For Those Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

Authorities in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya are promising tough penalties for those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are fears that people could be refused emergency care or their children could be barred from schools or kindergartens if they don't comply. In May, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov warned that those who refused to be vaccinated would be treated last and will "feel how terrible the lack of oxygen feels."