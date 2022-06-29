Killed In A Breadline: Ukrainian Woman Recounts Deadly Russian Shelling

Early on in Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, many, like Chernihiv resident Valentyna, believed civilian areas should be relatively safe even in cities under fire. She learned the opposite on March 16, while standing in line for bread alongside dozens of hungry neighbors. Artillery fire hit the crowd, badly injuring her and killing her husband and 13 others. “It’s not that I’m scared to go there now," she told Current Time. "It just gives me the shudders, so I can't go there.”