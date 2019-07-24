Children Rushed To Hospital After Bathing In Fountain In Russia's Far East

KHABAROVSK, Russia -- Dozens of children have been rushed to a local hospital in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk after they bathed in a city fountain on July 23 amid a heat wave in the region.



Representatives of the Khabarovsk Krai regional government told RFE/RL on July 24 that 37 children of different ages felt unwell, having stomachaches and nausea.

The officials said 19 of the children remain in hospital.



The children were diagnosed with poisoning from a norovirus, which was also found in the fountain. The norovirus, sometimes referred to as the vomiting bug, is the most common cause of gastroenteritis.



The fountain was closed for disinfection and an investigation was launched.