What does Beijing want in Afghanistan?
Since the Taliban’s August takeover of the country, Beijing’s attention has increasingly turned toward Afghanistan and its neighbors in Central and South Asia.
The situation is not just a foreign policy conundrum for China -- which has a 76-kilometer border with Afghanistan -- but it's also linked to Beijing’s domestic concerns, particularly fears of terrorism in its western Xinjiang province. Chinese policymakers hope that the region can act as a buffer against extremism spreading to Xinjiang -- where the Chinese government has imprisoned more than 1 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslim minorities in internment camps.
Motivated by these fears and more, China has set up a secret military outpost in Tajikistan along the Afghan border -- which was the subject of a recent report by RFE/RL -- where Beijing has increasingly turned its attention to counterterrorism.
As things continue to change quickly in Afghanistan, China is now left navigating a complicated relationship with the Taliban and adapting to a new reality across Central Asia.
Unpacking all this and more was the subject of a live Twitter Spaces discussion hosted by RFE/RL on October 21 with Sirojiddin Tolibov, managing editor at Radio Free Europe’s Tajik Service; Niva Yau, a Bishkek-based researcher from the Foreign Policy Research Institute and the OSCE academy; and Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute. The talk was hosted by RFE/RL China correspondent Reid Standish.
Twitter Spaces: How the Taliban's Takeover Changes China's Central Asia Strategy
What does Beijing want in Afghanistan?
About The Newsletter
In recent years, it has become impossible to tell the biggest stories shaping Eurasia without considering China’s resurgent influence in local business, politics, security, and culture.
Subscribe to this dispatch in which correspondent Reid Standish builds on the local reporting from RFE/RL’s journalists across Eurasia to give you unique insights into Beijing’s ambitions and challenges.
The newsletter is sent on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
To subscribe, click here.
Top Trending
Biden's Controversial Soviet-Born Pick For A Top U.S. Financial Post2
Russia Identifies New Coronavirus Variant As Moscow Tightens Restrictions Amid Record Cases, Deaths3
Moscow Slams Washington's Decision To Add Russians Seeking U.S. Visas To 'Homeless Nationals' List4
As Russia Reimposes Lockdowns, Critics Cite The Measures Not Taken5
'I Was Always Afraid Of Getting Caught': Former Inmate Who Leaked Russian Prison-Torture Videos Speaks Out6
Ukrainian-Born Cinematographer Killed On Film Set By Prop Gun Fired By Alec Baldwin7
Putin: Ukraine's Western-Backed Military Development A Threat To Russia8
The Birth Of Yugoslavia's 'Spomeniks'9
Russia Hits Another COVID Death Record As Ukraine Shuts Schools10
Majlis Podcast: Is China's Base In Tajikistan A Sign Of Creeping Penetration?