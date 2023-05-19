News
Xi Says China, Central Asia Must 'Fully Unleash' Potential
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on China and Central Asia to "fully unleash" their potential in trade, economic, and infrastructure cooperation in a speech to heads of state from the strategically vital region on May 19. Xi said they must "fully unleash the potential of traditional cooperation in economy, trade, industrial capacity, energy, and transport," state media reported. "China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust, and always offer clear, strong support for each other on issues of core interests," Xi told the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan at a summit in Xi'an in northern China.
Zelenskiy To Travel To Japan As Russia Pounds Ukraine With Air, Missile Strikes
Ukrainian security officials on May 19 said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to travel to Japan to attend a Group of Seven (G7) meeting as Russia continued to batter Ukrainian cities with air and missile attacks amid an apparent stalemate in the fierce fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Kyiv was again targeted by Iranian-made drones overnight -- the 10th attack since the start of the month -- but all of them were destroyed by the capital's air defenses, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on May 19.
"With such tactics, the Kremlin is trying to exhaust our air defense, as well as to psychologically influence the civilian population," Popko said.
Separately, Ukrainian air defense said on May 19 that it had shot down 16 drones and one cruise missile overnight, without specifying the location.
Explosions were also heard in the western city of Lviv and Kryviy Rih in the southeast. There were no immediate details, but Kryviy Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, who announced the explosions, urged the city's inhabitants to take precautionary measures.
The latest attacks came as officials in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv said on May 19 that three civilians were killed and 16 others were wounded by Russian shelling the previous day.
Two people were killed and nine more were wounded in Donetsk, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional administration.
One man was killed and two were wounded in a rocket attack on a village in Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
On the diplomatic front, a senior Ukrainian official announced that Zelenskiy this weekend will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where fresh punitive measures against Russia are reportedly being considered.
"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told state television.
Zelenskiy will attend the gathering on May 21, the third and final day, according to two unnamed Ukrainian officials involved in the arrangements for the G7 quoted by Reuters.
WATCH: A team of RFE/RL journalists joined Ukrainian troops as they began attacking near Bakhmut on May 11 and fitted a soldier with a bodycam to record a firsthand view of battle.
On the battlefield, Russia carried out 39 missile strikes and 39 air strikes as well 50 salvoes from rocket systems across the Ukrainian front line over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said early on May 19.
The main battle front remains in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of months of fierce fighting whose winner has yet to be decided.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman-Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line, where 29 combat clashes took place over the past day.
The hottest battles are being fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka," Ukraine's General Staff said in its early morning report on May 19.
In Washington, a Pentagon spokeswoman said that a Patriot missile-defense system damaged in a Russian air strike on Kyiv several days ago was repaired.
"What I can confirm is that one Patriot system was damaged, but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational, Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Three Protesters Executed In Iran Despite Popular Opposition, Protests By Rights Groups
Three jailed Iranian protesters, Majid Kazemi, Saeid Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, have been executed in Iran despite public opposition and appeals by human rights groups. The three were executed early on May 19, the Iranian Judiciary Media Center announced. They were found guilty of involvement in the November 16 deaths of two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer who were fatally shot in Isfahan. Amnesty International has said the three protesters have been deprived of access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into "forced confessions." Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Despite Challenges, Negotiators Optimistic About Next Steps Of Western Balkan Countries Toward EU
WASHINGTON -- Top U.S. negotiators who have been working to de-escalate tensions and implement reforms in the Western Balkans told a U.S. Senate committee on May 18 that they remain optimistic about progress in the region toward EU membership despite "considerable" obstacles.
Derek Chollet, U.S. State Department counselor, and Gabriel Escobar, U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, faced questions from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the progress of their efforts, which is part of an international diplomatic push to bring countries into the European Union and the transatlantic alliance.
Some senators expressed skepticism about overall progress against corruption and crime in the region and the process toward normalization of relations Kosovo and Serbia.
Chollet said the countries of the Western Balkans had come a long way since the wars in the 1990s and had tremendous potential for greater prosperity, "but they need our help to overcome still considerable obstacles."
Among these are anti-democratic leaders, corruption, weak rule of law, lack of independent institutions, dependence on Russian energy, and disinformation, he said, calling on leaders in the region to show political courage to overcome them.
Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) expressed concern about "not-in-good-faith actors," with regard to the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as attempts to resolve diplomatic issues in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
In response, Chollet pointed to significant efforts in the area of anti-corruption, which he said was the most important thing holding back progress in the region. He also noted that he supported recent legislation codifying the Biden administration's executive order calling for sanctions on individuals opposing the fragile peace created by the Dayton agreement.
He said this would provide negotiators more tools to combat corruption in the region.
Chollet also said the United States was focused on the challenges in Bosnia, where "pervasive corruption, democratic backsliding, and increasingly inflammatory rhetoric by ethno-nationalist leaders are deeply troubling."
He cited the threat of secession by the Serb-dominted entity in Bosnia and attempts to limit civil society and media freedoms as destabilizing and an attack on the foundations of the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
"We have made clear that we oppose such actions and will impose consequences," he said without referring directly to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who has already been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged corruption and destabilizing actions, such as repeated threats to pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.
Escobar agreed that to make progress toward EU expansion to include Bosnia, targeted constitutional changes would be essential, and though those discussions have begun, getting all parties to agree to a single interpretation of the Dayton agreement would already pose a significant challenge.
He said a consequence of the failure to make progress has "allowed Russia to play a spoiler role against Serbia's strategic goal of European integration -- which the Serbian people strongly desire, and we strongly support."
Shifting to other Balkan countries, Chollet emphasized the importance of Montenegro's parliamentary elections in June, where the U.S. hopes to see additional fair and free representation, as well as greater commitment to EU integration.
In a similarly hopeful discussion about the developments in North Macedonia, Chollet cited recent positive statements by Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime minister, regarding EU integration as evidence of hope for greater progress in the country.
"The politics are tough, but the political will is there," he said.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
Ukraine Marks 79th Anniversary Of Stalin-Era Deportations Of Crimean Tatars
KYIV -- Ukraine on May 18 marked the 79th anniversary of Stalin-era deportations of Crimean Tatars to Central Asia.
The date known in Ukraine as the Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars coincided this year with the Day of Vyshyvanka -- the Ukrainian tunic adorned with traditional embroidery that has become a symbol of patriotism and resistance to Russia's aggression. The Day of Vyshyvanka is marked on the third Thursday of May each year.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that the day commemorating the Crimean Tatars shows that they "survived the deportation and will live free" after Russian-occupied Crimea returns to Ukrainian control.
"Today, I am wearing a vyshyvanka embroidered with ornaments symbolizing the unity of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples. Those are symbols of our power and our will to live in our homeland," Zelenskiy said.
Refat Chubarov, chairman of Crimean Tatars' self-governing body Mejlis, told RFE/RL that after the Soviet government deported Crimean Tatars to Central Asia in 1944, Crimea lost its legal status as an autonomous republic and was turned into an oblast, a regular region similar to any other within the Soviet Union, because the indigenous people of the peninsula were forced out.
After the death of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in 1953, during the so-called Nikita Khrushchev's thaw, unlike other ethnic groups deported by the Soviet government to Central Asian and Siberia, Crimean Tatars, Meskhetian Turks, Germans, and Koreans were not allowed to return to their native lands.
Only in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in the late 1980s did Crimean Tatars started returning to Crimea in large numbers in a migration that occurred without the permission of authorities.
Chubarov expressed hope that after the defeat of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion, Kyiv will find a solution regarding Crimea's legal status, which should be an autonomous region within Ukraine.
"I am sure the Ukrainian nation that consolidated around itself all indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities residing in Ukraine, turning them into a single political nation, will always be capable to find solutions now that fully correspond to the international laws and contribute to the democratic development of the independent Ukraine," Chubarov said.
Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 was vocally opposed by the majority of Crimean Tatars, who are now a sizable minority in the region.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Elections On Ukrainian Territories Under Moscow's Control
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on May 18 approved in the final reading a bill legalizing elections planned for later this year on Ukrainian territories that Moscow took over in its ongoing invasion. President Vladimir Putin announced martial law in parts of four regions of Ukraine that are under Russian control. Current Russian law does not allow holding elections during martial law. The bill, which must be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and signed by Putin to take effect, allows elections during martial law with approval by defense and security organs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Jailed Iranian Protesters Send Plea For Help Fearing Their Executions Are Imminent
Three jailed Iranian protesters who fear their execution is imminent have appealed to the public for support in a handwritten note saying, "Don't let them kill us."
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir, known for its coverage of Iranian protest developments, released the note on May 17 after receiving it through intermediaries for the condemned men: Majid Kazemi, Saeid Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi.
"Don't let them kill us. We need your help," read the note, which was released amid reports the men were given a final meeting with their families and has heightened fears that their executions could occur at any moment.
Adding to the apprehension, state-run TV aired a video of the three defendants' "confessions" -- which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress -- a night earlier, a move many saw as an attempt to justify carrying out the death penalty for the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
Amnesty International has said the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into forced confessions. Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
The United States on May 18 urged Iran not to carry out the executions.
"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
"The execution of these men after what have widely been regarded as sham trials would be an affront to human rights and basic dignity in Iran and everywhere," Patel told reporters.
Kazemi's case has caused concern in Australia, where some of his family live, with his cousin saying that he had only been involved in "peaceful protests" for change.
Other family members and and supporters of the three have held nightly vigils around a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan where they are being held. The message of their note has gone viral on Iranian social media platforms, with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us" becoming a rallying cry for their cause.
Ali Karimi, a former star of Iranian soccer, joined the campaign, posting on Instagram with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us":
"No soil has buried life within itself like the soil of Iran," he wrote.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the wave of death sentences, saying they are being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests have involved tens of thousands of Iranians and are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far at least four protesters have been executed.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Veteran Russian Rock Musician Boris Grebenshchikov Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces
Veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides out of Russia, has been charged with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s Tver district court said on May 18 that it will look into the charges. If found guilty, the 69-year-old leader of Russia's legendary Aquarium rock group may face a hefty fine. Grebenshchikov, considered a founding father of Russian rock music, has criticized Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in interviews and during his concerts, which he currently holds abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Oil Revenues Tumble Due To Price Cap, U.S. Treasury Says
Russia's oil revenues have suffered a marked decline since Western countries slapped a price cap on Russian crude as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on May 18. The department said that despite widespread initial market skepticism around the price cap, market participants and geopolitical analysts now acknowledge that it is accomplishing both of its goals -- keeping Russian oil on the market while depriving Russia of significant revenues. The treasury, citing Russian Finance Ministry figures, said federal government oil revenues were down over 40 percent between January and March compared to last year.
Tajik Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Deliberately Infecting Men With HIV
Tajik authorities say a 52-year-old woman has been arrested in the northern district of Bobojon Ghafurov on allegations that she deliberately infected nine men with HIV by having sex with them. If convicted of knowingly infecting others with HIV, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, may face up to 10 years in prison. This is not the first such case in the Central Asian nation. The latest similar case was reported in March, when a 46-year-old woman with HIV was arrested on suspicion of infecting 11 men in the northern city of Konibodom. To listen to the original story in a news digest by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Jailed, Fined For Rally Plans Amid China-Central Asia Summit
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A number of Kazakh activists who planned to hold protest rallies against the government’s plan to introduce visa-free travel for Chinese citizens coming to Kazakhstan have been jailed or fined ahead of the China-Central Asian summit in the ancient city of Xi'an.
Kazakh officials have said an agreement on visa-free visits for visiting Chinese citizens for up to 30 days will be signed during the summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on May 19, the second day of the meeting.
Ahead of bilateral meetings held between the countries and Beijing, a court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, sentenced Bekzatqan Maqsutuly, the leader of the unregistered Atazhurt (Fatherland) party, to 15 days in jail.
Maqsutuly's lawyer, Shynquat Baizhanov, told RFE/RL on May 18 that his client was found guilty of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. The charge was related to a previous unsanctioned public event. On May 16, Maqsutuly announced online his party's plan to organize a rally against the agreement on visa-free travel for Chinese nationals entering Kazakhstan.
A court in the northwestern city of Aqtobe sentenced activist Akhmet Sarsenghaliev to four days in jail on the same charge.
Three other activists in Aqtobe -- Almira Quatova, Ainagul Tobetova, and Bauyrzhan Maratuly -- were also convicted of violating regulations for holding public gatherings and ordered to pay fines between $380 and $535. All four activists planned to organize a rally in Aqtobe on May 18 to protest via-free travel for Chinese citizens entering Kazakhstan.
Activists in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s northern city of Pavlodar said on Facebook that they had faced police pressure over their plan to organize a rally against the visa-free travel agreement in the city.
Belarusian Police Detain Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship In 2020
Police in Belarus have detained singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her moral principles.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human right center said on May 18 that Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and posting "negative information" on social networks about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent amid claims the election was rigged.
Separately, the Minsk regional court said on May 18 that the sentences of Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, and his two associates had taken force after they decided not to appeal their verdicts and sentences.
Pratasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on May 3, while his co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, were sentenced to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively, on charges including forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
The three men were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered the protests against official results of the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries have said were falsified.
Meanwhile, the Brest regional court in the country’s west on May 18 began the trial of Valer Khamenka, an ambulance medic who is accused of allegedly "rehabilitating Nazism" by distributing Nazi symbols online in the wake of the August 2020 protests.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the 2020 election.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranian President Warns Afghanistan To Abide By Treaty On Water Flows
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned the de facto Taliban regime in Afghanistan that its noncompliance with joint agreements on water rights in regions along their shared border is escalating tensions between Tehran and Kabul.
Raisi warned during a visit to the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan on May 18 that the "rulers of Afghanistan" should "take the issue of...Iran's water rights seriously."
The warning follows a phone conversation between Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban administration, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over several issues, including the transfer of water from the Helmand River.
Amir-Abdollahian requested the Taliban open the gates of the Kajaki Dam "so both the people of Afghanistan and Iran can be hydrated."
Taliban officials recently claimed that due to low water levels, even if they opened the dam, nothing would reach Iran. But Amir-Abdollahian said that can only be determined by a joint technical team, as per a 1973 treaty over water rights. Iran has proposed such a team inspect the Kajaki Dam to assess the situation, the minister said.
Raisi said that if the experts confirm the water shortage, Iran would drop its concerns, though he added that Iran would not allow the rights of its people to be "compromised."
According to the 1973 agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to provide Iran with 850 million cubic meters of water annually from the Helmand River. Afghanistan's noncompliance with the accord over several decades has become a significant point of contention between the two countries.
Water from the 1,150-kilometer (690-mile) Helmand River, Afghanistan’s longest, feeds the Hamun Lake in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. The region relies heavily on the lake, and officials say it has suffered major issues because of a persistent lack of water.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative to Afghanistan, stated that despite the Taliban-led government's repeated commitment to the Helmand water treaty, Iran has only received about 4 percent of the water to which it has a right.
The situation in Iran is becoming acute, with many cities facing water shortages. In turn, protests over the issue are becoming more commonplace.
Afghans widely celebrated the completion of the Kamal Khan Dam last March. Former President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would no longer "give away free water" and suggested Iran should provide oil to Kabul in exchange for water.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Wagner Commander Who Defected To Norway Says He Decided To Return To Russia
A former commander for Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has decided to return to Russia. Andrei Medvedev said on May 17 he had asked the Russian Embassy in Oslo for help as "it hasn't worked out" in Norway. Medvedev said his decision was made of his own free will, adding that he understands his return may be "dangerous." Medvedev has said he fears for his life after witnessing the extrajudicial killings of some Wagner troops by others from the group while fighting in Ukraine. He has said he was ready to testify in court about what he saw. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moldova Sees EU Membership As Shield Against Russian Aggression, Says President Sandu
Moldovan President Maia Sandu says membership in the European Union is the tiny country's best way to protect itself against potential Russian aggression and its current status of neutrality can always be revisited at some point.
Moldova on June 1 is to host the first summit of the 44-member European Political Community -- the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron created last year and meant to improve cooperation between the EU and nonmembers, including aspiring countries in the Western Balkans and the Caucasus region.
Moldova was invited together with its eastern neighbor, Ukraine, to open accession negotiations with the 27-member bloc in June last year, just months after Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of the invasion and became increasingly concerned about a possible spillover of the war.
Russia continues to station more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester, a sliver of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, ostensibly for peacekeeping operations and guarding a huge Soviet-era munitions depot.
"Of course, nothing compares to what is happening in Ukraine, but we see the risks and we do believe that we can save our democracy only as part of the EU," Sandu told the AFP news agency on May 17 while attending a Council of Europe of summit in Iceland.
"We do believe that Russia will continue to be a big source of instability for years to come and we need to protect ourselves," she said.
Like Ukraine, Moldova was part of the former Soviet Union until 1991, when it declared independence.
It fought a short but bloody war in 1992 with its Russian-backed Transdniester region, which had broken away over perceived fears that Chisinau would seek reunification with its western neighbor, Romania.
Moldova shares a common history and language with NATO and EU member Romania, of which it was part until World War II.
Pro-Western Sandu, a former World Bank official educated in the United States, came to power in November 2020 on a pro-reform ticket, replacing Moscow-backed Socialist president Igor Dodon, whose term had been marred by economic doldrums and corruption scandals.
Ahead of the European Political Community summit to be hosted at a castle near Chisinau, Sandu has called on all Moldovans to attend a pro-EU rally in the capital on May 20 to reaffirm their overwhelming support for membership.
"We do believe that this [EU membership] is a realistic project for us, and we are looking forward to see this happening as soon as possible," Sandu said.
Since gaining independence, Moldova, where Moscow has been continuously holding considerable sway, has remained neutral.
Sandu said revisiting Chisinau's neutrality status has become an increasingly talked-about topic for the Moldovan public.
"There are discussions in our society about whether neutrality protects us and if at some point people will change their view, of course we will reconsider this decision.
"In the meantime, we are trying to consolidate the defense sector of Moldova and we are counting on our friends," she said in a clear reference to the West.
With reporting by AFP
Prosecutor Asks Russian Court To Fine Kremlin Critic Roizman, But Doesn't Seek Jail Time
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in Russia's Ural city of Yekaterinburg to fine the city’s former mayor and outspoken Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman, for "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The prosecutor on May 18 asked the Oktyabr (October) district court, to convict Roizman and order him to pay a fine of 260,000 rubles ($3,230), which means the politician will most likely avoid imprisonment on a charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
Roizman, 60, who went on trial on April 26, has pleaded not guilty.
He was arrested in August last year and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children. He is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike, while his penchant for crude language to mock authorities has bolstered his standing even further.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
Authorities have used the law to throttle any dissent. In April a Moscow court sentenced opposition politician and Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Calls For Probe Of Russian Website Offering Kyrgyz Citizenship
Kyrgyz lawmaker Gulya Kojogulova has called on the country’s security agencies to look into the avito.ru website in Russia, which offers to buy Kyrgyz citizenship for Russian and Belarusian citizens born before the official dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. At a parliamentary session on May 18, Kojogulova also criticized the Digital Development Ministry for a lack of control over the passport issuance procedure. After Western countries imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals and companies, including financial institutions, over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, many Russians started looking to get passports in other countries, mostly in the former Soviet republics. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Police Raid More Homes Of People Allegedly Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov
Police in Russia have searched the homes of several politicians and a journalist who allegedly have ties with fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
On May 18, police searched the homes of opposition politician and Moscow State University docent, Mikhail Lobanov, Moscow opposition municipal lawmakers Galina Filchenko and Nodari Khananashvili, and the chief editor of the Ladioga.ru website Aleksandr Kalinin in St. Petersburg.
Lobanov wrote on Telegram that police broke down his apartment door early in the morning.
The OVD-Info human rights group said Lobanov's lawyer was not allowed to be present during the search, adding that Lobanov, who insists that he does not know Ponomaryov, was detained after the search.
The SOTA Telegram channel published pictures of a door forcibly removed from an apartment, saying the scene was of Lobanov's home after the search.
Ponomaryov told the Agentstvo Telegram channel that he does not know Lobanov and Khananashvili, and had never talked directly to Kalinin.
Meanwhile, the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement officials as saying that the searches are related to a probe against Ponomaryov and his group, the Congress of People's Deputies, created in Poland last year. They added that the raids were conducted in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novgorod, and other towns and cities.
It is the third wave of raids on the homes of Russian journalists and politicians allegedly linked to Ponomaryov since September.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created two YouTube channels -- February's Morning and Rospartizan (Russian Guerilla), through which he has called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against the authorities at home.
Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe against Ponomaryov, accusing him of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Ponomaryov, 47, was the lone lawmaker in the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
With reporting by SOTA and TASS
Ukraine Marks Anniversary Of Stalin-Era Deportations Of Crimean Tatars
Ukraine is marking the 79th anniversary of Stalin-era deportations of Crimean Tatars to Central Asia. The date that Ukraine officially marks as the Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars coincided this year with the Day of Vyshyvanka -- the Ukrainian shirt adorned with traditional embroidery patterns that has become a symbol of patriotism and resistance to Russia's aggression. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that the day shows Crimean Tatars "survived the deportation and will live free" after Russian-occupied Crimea returns to Ukrainian control. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Uzbek Man Who Killed Eight In NYC Terrorist Attack Gets 10 Life Sentences Plus 260 Years
An unrepentant and defiant Islamic extremist received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison on May 17 for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan on Halloween in 2017. “The conduct in this case is among the worst, if not the worst I’ve ever seen,” said U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, as he announced a sentence designed to underscore the severity of the terrorist attack Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov, 34, claimed he carried out on behalf of the Islamic State group. A jury rejected the death penalty in March. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Bosnian Prison Camp Supervisor Arrested In U.S.
Kemal Mrndzic, the former supervisor of the notorious Celebici Bosnian prison camp where Serbs were held and tortured during the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia, has been arrested in Boston for allegedly using false claims of persecution to obtain refugee status and citizenship in the United States.
The UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) established that the guards at the Celebici camp were guilty of the murder, rape, and torture of Serbian prisoners held there.
U.S. prosecutors said on May 17 that Mrndzic was interviewed by ICTY investigators in Sarajevo after the 1992-1995 Bosnian War and accused him of being involved in crimes committed at Celebici.
According to the lawsuit, a number of survivors have identified Mrndzic as being involved in the beatings and other abuses against those forced into the camp.
Three other Celebici guards were convicted by The Hague tribunal where survivors testified about their treatment in the camp.
According to court documents, after the end of the war, ICTY investigators spoke with Mrndzic in Sarajevo and allegedly accused him of being involved in abuses at Celebici.
U.S. prosecutors said Mrndzic escaped Bosnia through Croatia and obtained refugee status in the United States in 1999 and then U.S. citizenship, falsely claiming he was taken prisoner and tortured by Serb forces and was fearing revenge upon return.
At the time of his arrest, he was living in the town of Swampscott, just outside of Boston, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
He has now been charged with falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact from the U.S. government and other crimes.
Mrndzic was released on bail after his first appearance in federal court on May 17.
Using a fraudulently obtained passport and falsely obtained certificate of naturalization in the United States is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The ICTY has established that up to 240 ethnic Serbs from the southern Bosnian town of Konjic and the surrounding villages were imprisoned at Celebici.
They were tortured and abused, and some of them were killed from May 1992 to May 1993 as part of a wide and systematic attack on the Serbian civilian population in the area by Bosnian Muslim and Croat forces.
With reporting by AP and NBC
Pakistani Police Besiege Imran Khan's Home As Deadline For Him To Hand Over Suspects Is Set To Expire
Pakistani police continued their siege around the home of Imran Khan in Lahore as a 24-hour deadline given to the former ex-premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to expire on May 18. The siege and the authorities' demand for the suspects, wanted as a result of violent protests over the former prime minister's recent detention, angered Khan's many followers and is raising concerns about more clashes with security forces. Last week, Khan's supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was arrested. At least 10 people were killed in violence that subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan's release. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Central Asian Leaders Converge In China As Xi Touts 'Enduring' Friendship
Five Central Asian have arrived in China's historic city of Xi'an for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing.
Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on May 18 held a welcome ceremony in the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty, ahead of the summit that Beijing has said is of "milestone significance."
Greeting the Central Asian leaders at the ceremony, Xi emphasized that strengthening ties between China and the five former Soviet republics that traditionally have been within Russia's sphere of influence was a "strategic choice," adding that the summit will be "a full success and will herald a new era of China-Central Asia relations."
According to Chinese officials, Beijing’s trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan reached $70 billion in 2022 and expanded 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, has invested billions of dollars in Central Asia’s energy reserves and considers the region an important part of Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative connecting China with Europe.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev was the first Central Asian leader who held talks with Xi right after he arrived in Xi'an on May 17, Toqaev's 70th birthday. During the talks, Xi called ties between China and Kazakhstan "unbreakable."
Xi held separate talks on May 18 with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev.
The summit marking the 31st anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the five nations comes amid Beijing's apparent efforts to increase its positions in Central Asia as Russia has been distracted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Xinhua
In Talks With Ukraine, Chinese Envoy Urged All Sides To 'Create Conditions' For Peace Talks
China's special envoy, who visited Ukraine this week, has warned that there is "no panacea" to the war in Ukraine and urged "all parties" to work toward creating conditions to end the conflict.
Special envoy Li Hui held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and other senior officials on May 16-17 on ways to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through a political settlement, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 18.
During his meeting with Zelenskiy, Li "explained China's position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said, adding that Beijing was "willing to make its own efforts to stop the war, declare a cease-fire, and restore peace as soon as possible."
The Chinese statement touted Beijing's humanitarian assistance for Kyiv.
"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," the statement said.
Kuleba told Li that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war that involved losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
The Ukrainian presidency has not yet commented on the meeting.
Beijing, which has not condemned Russia's aggression against its neighbor, has said Li's trip, the highest by a Chinese official to Ukraine since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion last year, is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the conflict.
Western countries earlier this year dismissed a 12-point Chinese proposal calling for a de-escalation and eventual cease-fire in Ukraine -- mainly because it echoed Russia's main talking points.
Li, a former ambassador to Russia, is also visiting Poland, France, and Germany on his trip.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Keeps Up Wave Of Missile Strikes, Raising Threat Across Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said Russia launched dozens of missiles and air strikes during the day on May 18 after a barrage of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight.
Ukraine's General Staff reported in its evening briefing that Russian troops carried out 36 missile and 23 air strikes during the day, as well as about 30 attacks from rocket systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
The General Staff warned that the probability missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, but the main fighting is still taking place in the eastern region of Donetsk.
"The adversary will continue to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas. During the day, 17 combat clashes took place on those sections of the front, the hottest battles are being fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka," it reported.
Russia attacked Bakhmut all day after strengthening its grouping there by bringing most of its reserves, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said.
"All the attacks were repelled by our defenders," she said on Telegram.
Ukraine's forces advanced 500 meters in the north and in some areas in the south by 1 kilometer, she added.
"The defense of Bakhmut and its outskirts is meeting its military objectives," Malyar said. "As of now, we control the southwestern part of Bakhmut."
Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces inside Bakhmut had advanced up to 400 meters. "We're pushing Bakhmut all the way to the end," he said on Telegram.
Prigozhin said his forces' flanks remained under pressure and speculated that holding Bakhmut is part of Ukraine's counteroffensive plan.
Bakhmut has been the epicenter of hostilities for months. Russian forces are trying to push the Ukrainian military out of the city, while Ukrainian military commanders say the resistance of the Ukrainian forces there has prevented the Russian forces from intensifying their actions elsewhere.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, said Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the flanks of the city of Bakhmut.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Ukraine has already used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the battlefield. Wallace said the missiles allow the Ukrainians to hit Russian command centers that were moved back when Ukraine began deploying U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
The Pentagon said on May 18 that a Patriot missile battery damaged by a Russian missile barrage against Kyiv had been fixed.
“One Patriot system was damaged, but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational,” said Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Patriot system was hit overnight on May 16 by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
The daylong attacks by Russian forces came after multiple missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight. Officials said that the air defenses of the capital managed to shoot down all incoming projectiles. It was the ninth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month.
In the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack late on May 17, on an industrial facility.
"A powerful missile attack on Odesa took place in our area in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. But, unfortunately, there are victims," Natalia Humenyuk, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on Ukrainian television on May 18.
In Kyiv, Russia carried out a fresh attack overnight using drones and missiles, but all of them were destroyed, Ukrainian officials said May 18.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said Russian strategic bombers flying in from the Caspian Sea region launched cruise missiles on Ukraine.
"According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed," Popko said.
Reconnaissance drones were also launched over Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no victims were reported. A three-hour air raid alert was declared in Kyiv overnight, and more than 7,000 people, including almost 1,000 children, sought shelter in subway stations during the alert, Kyiv Metro reported.
In Ukraine's Crimea region, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, rail traffic was halted between Simferopol and Sevastopol, a Moscow-installed official said on May 18. Earlier, an explosion on a local railway line was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.
Zelenskiy on May 18 signed a decree on the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol covering the specifics of the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control at the level of states institutions.
Zelenskiy noted that Ukraine continues to work for the liberation of Crimea from the Russian occupiers and its full return to the state system.
WATCH: The Furia, a modern, high-tech Ukrainian-made drone, makes nocturnal surveillance flights over Russian positions around Bakhmut.
He said more and more leaders and states realize that without the return of Crimea, "there will be no return of peace to international relations and the full force of international law."
The latest Russian attacks came shortly after a deal was reached to extend an agreement to allow for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports.
The two-month extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was announced on May 17 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan one day before the deal was due to expire.
"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said.
Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."
Erdogan’s announcement came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.
