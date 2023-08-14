News
- By Reuters
Chinese Defense Minister To Visit Russia, Belarus This Week
China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, will visit Russia and Belarus from August 14 to August 19, the ministry said in a statement on August 14. While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defense department. During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Eleven Killed, Nine Injured In Minibus-Truck Collision In Armenia
At least 11 people were killed and nine were injured in a collision between a minibus carrying passengers and a truck early on August 14 in Armenia. Five of the injured were in critical condition, doctors told RFE/RL. The deadly car crash occurred on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway some 85 kilometers northeast of Yerevan, Armenian officials said. The passengers of the minibus were returning to Armenia from Turkey, according to victims' relatives. Investigators were reportedly working on the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident.
As Ruble Falls Past 100 Per U.S. Dollar, Kremlin Blames Loose Monetary Policy
The ruble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on August 14 just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong ruble and claimed that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the weakening of the currency. The ruble fell to 100.35 rubles against the U.S. dollar in early trading. "The current exchange rate has deviated significantly from fundamental levels, and its normalization is expected in the near future," Putin's economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin told the TASS news agency. "It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong ruble," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
German Finance Minister Visits Kyiv
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has arrived in Ukraine for political talks in his first visit to the country since Russia's full-blown invasion last year. Lindner arrived in Kyiv by train on the morning of August 14. Ukraine has been pressuring the German government to supply Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles for defense against the Russian invasion, launched more than 17 months ago.
Thirteen Parties, One Political Bloc To Compete In Yerevan Municipal Polls
Thirteen political parties and one political bloc have registered to Armenia's Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in upcoming municipal elections in Yerevan. The CEC is due to complete the registration process by August 18 and publish voter lists afterward within three days. The vote in the elections to Yerevan's Municipal Assembly is due on September 17. The ruling Civil Contract party is being led in the elections by current Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinian. Former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutian, who was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in December 2021 after falling out with the ruling party, has also announced his participation in the elections.
Russia Strikes Odesa With Drones, Missiles, As Fighting On Uptick In East, South Ukraine
Russia targeted Ukraine's main Black Sea port of Odesa with a fresh wave of drones and missiles, Ukrainian air defense and a regional official said early on August 14, as heavy fighting continued on the eastern and southern fronts.
Ukrainian air defense reported that Russia attacked with 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones and eight Kalibr-type missiles. All were shot down, the air defense said.
Although the attack on Odesa was repelled, three people were wounded by falling debris, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on August 14.
"People have been provided with the necessary medical assistance...several fires broke out from falling missiles. The windows of some buildings were blown out by the shock wave from the explosions," Kiper added.
WATCH: The Aftermath Of Russian Strikes On Odesa On August 14
The Ukrainian General Staff reported on August 14 that 33 clashes had taken place over the previous day with fierce fighting in the Kupyansk sector of the eastern region of Kharkiv.
In Donetsk, Russian forces attempted to regain lost ground in the Bakhmut area, but were repelled, the General Staff said in its daily report, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian attack helicopter above Bakhmut.
In the south, Russian forces made "unsuccessful attempts" to counterattack in the Robotyne sector of Zaporizhzhya, the Russian military said, a day after reporting that Ukrainian troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne.
Some social media postings indicated that Ukrainian troops had entered Robotyne, a small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
The battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.
On August 13, several civilians, including a couple and their two children -- an infant daughter and a 12-year-old boy -- were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the family was killed in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the pastor of a church and a fellow resident of the village of Stanislav were among the dead as a result of the Russian strikes.
Vadim Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, said Ukrainian forces had pierced Russian lines and “gained a foothold” in the settlement of Urozhayne, in the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.
Rogov said Ukrainian forces were trying to take control of the nearby town of Staromlynivka.
Also on August 13, Russian news agencies reported that traffic had been temporarily halted on the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea over the Kerch Strait.
No reason was given for the suspension of traffic, which later resumed, according to Russian officials.
The bridge has been damaged several times in recent months by suspected Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the bridge is being “used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day" and that it must be neutralized.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha'i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai's, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi'ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured.
Militant Attack In Pakistan's Balochistan Targets Chinese Engineers
Unidentified militants on August 13 attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province.
Officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire, while two militants were killed and three injured.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, a senator and former Balochistan interior minister, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that no Chinese nationals were killed in the attack.
The Pakistani military issued a statement confirming the attack, saying “terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity.”
Chinese officials condemned the attack and also said no Chinese nationals were hurt in the attack.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.
“Today, the BLA Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in the Gwadar District,” the statement said.
In a second statement, the BLA claimed the two suicide bombers had killed four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani security troops. That information could not be verified.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals several times in the past and has warned Beijing not to conclude development deals in Balochistan with the Pakistan government.
In April 2022, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi. In 2021, an explosion struck a bus carrying Chinese workers, killing nine of them, plus four other passengers. In 2020, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it said was aimed at “Chinese exploitative plans” in Balochistan.
China is carrying out numerous projects in Pakistan under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is a cornerstone of China’s wide-reaching Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on linking China’s Xinjiang Province with the Gwadar Port.
The $60 billion initiative encompasses a wide range of development and infrastructure projects.
Thousands of Pakistani security forces have been deployed to counter threats to the projects.
Chinese Deputy Premier He Lifeng visited Islamabad in July to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC project.
Separately on August 13, Pakistani authorities said security forces had killed four suspected gunmen belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) in the Bajaur tribal district near the Afghan border. One member of the security forces was killed in the raid, authorities said.
The Bajur District was a stronghold of the TTP -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban and a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government -- before the Pakistani Army drove many of the militants out of the area.
Ukrainian Civilian Deaths Mount In Kherson Shelling; Kyiv Reports Gains In South
At least seven civilians, including four members of one family, were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine as fighting continued in both the south and east of the country, Kyiv said on August 13, amid reports of Ukrainian battlefield gains in the ongoing southern counteroffensive.
A couple, their infant daughter, and 12-year-old son were killed in an attack in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the pastor of a church and a fellow villager in Stanislav were among the dead as a result of the Russian strikes.
Shelling was also reported in civilian areas around the city of Nikopol, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region. No casualties were reported after “almost a dozen shells” struck Nikopol and the town of Chervonogrygorivsk, according to local officials.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region, with some social media postings indicating Ukrainian troops had entered the small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 39 clashes in the preceding 24 hours with fighting in the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, the western part of the Donetsk region, and in the area around Robotyne.
Vadim Rogov, a Russia-installed occupation official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, said Ukrainian forces had pierced Russian lines and “gained a foothold” in the settlement of Urozhayne, in the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.
Rogov said Ukrainian forces were trying to take control of the nearby town of Staromlynivka.
Russian news agencies reported on August 13 that traffic had been temporarily halted on the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea over the Kerch Strait.
No reason was given for the suspension of traffic, which later resumed, according to Russian officials.
The bridge has been damaged several times in recent months by suspected Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.
WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the bridge is being “used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day" and that it must be neutralized.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported “thwarting” Ukrainian efforts to “carry out terrorist attacks on objects in Russia.” The ministry said three Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Belgorod region and a fourth in the Kursk region. No casualties or damages were reported.
The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia near the Ukrainian border said late on August 13 that several apartments had been damaged due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Kyiv rarely comments on claims of attacks inside of Russia. There was no immediate word of possible casualties.
Moscow also reported firing a warning shot near a cargo ship in the Black Sea. The Palau-flagged vessel reportedly stopped and was searched before being allowed to head to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Ismail.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports from areas of heavy fighting.
In an update on August 13, Britain’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is “likely moving toward a downsizing…at a time of financial pressure.”
The ministry said it is likely the Kremlin has largely stopped funding the notorious group in the wake of an attempted armed mutiny in June.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Reports At Least 500 Children Killed Since Russian Invasion
At least 500 children have been killed and over 1,000 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office reported on August 13. Officials stressed that the figures are incomplete because of the difficulty gathering data in areas occupied by Russian forces. Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 9,396 civilians have been killed and 16,646 wounded. Russia continues to carry out air strikes attacking cities across Ukraine.
Zelenskiy Appeals To Ukraine's Partners To Send Demining Equipment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 12 said Ukraine needs more demining equipment and the ability to manufacture such equipment itself.
Zelenskiy commented on an aid package announced earlier this week by Azerbaijan that included a demining machine.
"Ukraine also needs equipment from partners, and it is very important to create a production base in Ukraine so that we can clear our land of Russian mines,” Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy cited data on the prevalence of mines in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian specialists “detect hundreds of explosive objects every day.” Mines and unexploded ammunition currently are spread across 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine or about 20 percent of the country, he said.
"And the more we have demining machines, the more special drones we have for demining, the more actively we will be able to restore security,” Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian Economy Ministry on August 7 announced that Ukrainian manufacturers had declared their readiness to produce equipment for demining.
Zelenskiy said earlier on X, formerly known as Twitter, that several European countries had joined a Group of Seven (G7) declaration in support of security guarantees.
The countries are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden, he said.
“This, together with Peace Formula, is a signal [that] peace will come; aggression will fail,” he said.
The G7 leading industrial nations last month announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.
WATCH: A Ukrainian firm has developed low-cost boots that can help protect mine-clearance teams from injury. Owner Ihor Yefimenko says the boots, which cost $400 and are 3D-printed, are significantly cheaper than Western imports.
The joint declaration, which the G7 said other nations could join, said the framework encompasses elements including modern advanced military equipment, training, intelligence-sharing, and cyberdefense.
In return, Ukraine would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial and economic reforms and enhanced transparency.
- By AP
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf.
Russian Fighter Jet On Training Mission Crashes In Kaliningrad, Killing Two Pilots
A Russian fighter jet crashed on August 12 in Russia's Kaliningrad region during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-30 and it crashed in a deserted area, according to the ministry's statement. The cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, it said. The Su-30 fighter jet, which has been used extensively during Russia's war in Ukraine, is designed to destroy air targets, control airspace, and conduct aerial reconnaissance.
Odesa Officially Opens Six Beaches For First Time Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Authorities in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced that they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Swimming will be banned during air-raid alerts, however, local officials added on August 12. Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia.
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his August 11 letter to the president of the Security Council, Armenian UN Ambassador Mher Margarian said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Pashinian also warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus nation.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and offers an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Pakistani Senator Selected As Caretaker Prime Minister To Oversee Elections
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on August 12 to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the prime minister's office said. Kakar, a politician from the southwestern province of Balochistan, will name a cabinet and head a government to steer the nuclear-armed nation through an economic and political crises until a new government is elected. The moves come with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's top opposition leader, in prison on a corruption conviction.
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted
At least two people were killed in Russian military strikes in Ukraine on August 12 as Moscow said Ukraine had sent drones to attack Crimea and fired missiles at the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.
Russian troops carried out six missile and 36 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements during the day on August 12, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said. There also were 32 attacks from rocket salvo systems and 33 combat clashes at the front, according to the General Staff's evening report.
A police officer was killed and 12 people injured, including four police officers, in Russian air strikes on Orihiv, a town in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, local officials said.
Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Zaporizhzhya overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
Elsewhere, a 73-year-old woman died in an August 12 Russian military strike on a southern district of Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
The General Staff's summary said Russian forces conducted "unsuccessful offensive actions" near Kupyansk and other towns and cities in the Kharkiv region.
The report also reported unsuccessful attempts by Russian troops to advance near the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region and said Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back a Russian offensive near Avdiyivka and Maryinka.
Ukrainian forces continue their own offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas, the General Staff said, citing "partial success" in a central area of the Zaporizhzhya region.
In the city of Donetsk, Russia-installed Mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said a man was killed in the Petrovsky district as a result of shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. Kulemzin said on Telegram that the man, born in 1986, was killed when a Ukrainian shell hit the kitchen of a house.
The claims could not be independently verified by RFE/RL.
Local officials reported explosions early on August 12 in the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, but said that there were no known casualties.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on August 12 that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean Bridge with S-200 rockets. Moscow condemned the attacks.
Russian-installed Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.
Video circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the bridge. Traffic on the bridge has been stopped.
"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air-defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the Defense Ministry said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowed to avenge the attacks.
"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," Zakharova said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian side did not comment, but Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published a video purportedly showing the operations of seaborne drones over the last three months.
"We continue to destroy the Moscow invaders on the ground, in the air, and on the water! Glory to Ukraine!" the HUR said on Telegram. The video ends with the phrase, "This is our sea."
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized control of in 2014.
The reported overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow.
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s.
On August 11, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of all the heads of regional conscription centers, part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.
The step was taken after Ukrainian security services presented details of 112 criminal cases against draft board officials suspected of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that the jobs should instead go to war veterans, including those with injuries.
Elsewhere, authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Swimming will be banned during air raid alerts, local officials added on August 12.
Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia.
With reporting from Reuters and AP
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 24
Georgian officials say rescue teams found two more bodies near the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 24. Regional Development Minister Irakli Karseladze told reporters on August 11 that rescue teams are continuing to search for nine other people who have been missing since the landslide hit Shovi on August 3.
Washington Adds Founders Of Russia's Alfa-Bank To Sanctions List
The U.S. Treasury Department has added Russian tycoons Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven -- founders of Alfa-Bank -- to the sanctions list. The department said on August 11 that two other Russian oligarchs, German Khan and Aleksei Kuzmichyov, who are major shareholders of Alfa-Group holding, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs were also added to the list. The four billionaires have been under European, Australian, Canadian, Swiss, and New Zealand sanctions imposed on them for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing Kremlin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Russian Courts Write Off Debts Of Prisoners Recruited To Fight In Ukraine
Russia's bailiff service has issued data on debt-relief granted to former Russian inmates who served in the Storm Z unit in the war in Ukraine. Current law allows for the temporary suspension of enforcement proceedings against members of the military but there are no laws allowing the debts of military members to be written off. The data released on August 11 shows that the debts of several mercenaries, including Vladislav Kanus, Pavel Alehin, and Oleg Batishev, have been written off. All three had been sentenced for murder. Members of the Storm Z unit, organized in February, were recruited from Russian prisons.
Typhoon Khanun Kills At Least Three In Russia's Far East
Typhoon Khanun has caused floods in seven districts and left at least three people dead in Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye. Residents of the city of Ussuriisk and the Khorol district told RFE/RL on August 11 that a woman and two children were found dead by rescue teams. The local prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee confirmed the deaths. Local authorities said a state of emergency had been declared in several districts where hundreds of homes were affected by floods and where several towns and villages were cut off from major roads.
Russian Activist Gets Six Years In Prison On Charge Of Distributing Fake News About Armed Forces
A court in the city of Mytishchi near Moscow sentenced environmental activist Aleksandr Bakhtin to six years in prison on August 11 on a charge of distributing fake news about the Russian armed forces. The charges stemmed from three posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in which Bakhtin wrote about Russian soldiers' alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv, and other places. Bakhtin also directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plans to blockade Kyiv. He was arrested in early March after police searched his apartment. The Memorial human rights center has recognized Bakhtin as a political prisoner.
