China And The Fight Between Democracies And Autocracies

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.
Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.
After a year of war in Ukraine, its ripple effects continue to go global, showing a stark divide between how the West and the rest of the world see the conflict moving forward. Charles Dunst, author of Defeating The Dictators: How Democracy Can Prevail In The Age Of The Strongman, joins host Reid Standish as they explore how China is looking to use its growing economic power in the future.
