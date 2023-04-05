Accessibility links

Talking China In Eurasia
Talking China In Eurasia

Can Macron Convince Xi To Put Pressure On Putin?

Emmanuel Macron arrived in China for a three-day state visit, where he hopes to dissuade Xi Jinping from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while also developing European trade ties with Beijing. But can the French president’s diplomatic push actually succeed? Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe editor, joins Reid Standish to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.

