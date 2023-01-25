A series of diplomatic spats in recent years over human rights issues, Taiwan, and Beijing’s close ties with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine have put China's relationship with the European Union on ice. As China now prepares to launch a charm offensive to repair the damage, can it work?
Can China Win Back Europe?
A series of diplomatic spats in recent years over human rights issues, Taiwan, and Beijing’s close ties with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine have put China's relationship with the European Union on ice. As China now prepares to launch a charm offensive to repair the damage, can it work? Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe editor, joins host Reid Standish as they explore what’s next for Beijing and Brussels.
