Twitter Spaces: How the Taliban's Takeover Changes China's Central Asia Strategy

Since the Taliban’s August takeover of the country, Beijing’s attention has increasingly turned towards Afghanistan and its neighbors in Central and South Asia. Unpacking all this and more was the subject of a live Twitter Spaces discussion hosted by RFE/RL on October 21 with Sirojiddin Tolibov, managing editor at RFE/RL's Tajik Service; Niva Yau, a Bishkek-based researcher from the Foreign Policy Research Institute and the OSCE academy; and Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute. The talk was hosted by RFE/RL's China correspondent, Reid Standish.