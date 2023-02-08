Accessibility links

Is China Helping Russia Get Around Sanctions?

China has supported the Kremlin and carefully navigated the Western sanctions slapped on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But how far is Beijing willing to go in helping Moscow? Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, joins host Reid Standish as they explore how China is looking to use its growing economic power in the future.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to Talking China In Eurasia on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or on Spotify.​

Read the latest China In Eurasia briefing here.

