Afghanistan
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
The Thrill Is Gone For Valentine's Day In Taliban-Controlled Kabul
St. Valentine had a difficult time finding love in Afghanistan, but his namesake holiday quickly rose in popularity after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.
Kabul's iconic Flower Street soon blossomed with red roses and sweetheart kitsch every February 14 as romance-minded Afghans abandoned tradition and put their affections on public display.
But with the Taliban's return to power, the thrill for Valentine's Day in the Afghan capital has gone.
Restaurants and flower shops used to go big for the holiday, attracting sweethearts with romantic dinners and amorous displays.
While red roses and balloons are still on offer, Valentine's Day is now much like any other day on Flower Street. That is, aside from posters from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice advising passersby to "avoid celebrating lovers' day!"
Saleh, who gave only his first name to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, says that he and his fellow florists did not do anything special.
"We don't make luxurious preparations like before," he said. "We have prepared fresh flowers and arranged some gift boxes. Only a few people who have fiancés want to buy a ring, a flower, a mobile phone, or other gifts they like."
When Yassin first courted his wife six years ago, they considered Valentine's Day among their most memorable opportunities to celebrate their affection for each other. But now, two years into their marriage and nearly 17 months after the Taliban seized power, they mark the day in secret.
"This year there is no excitement and enthusiasm," he told Radio Azadi, giving only his first name. "Unfortunately, young men only go to shops very secretly to buy gifts for someone they like."
Even before the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Valentine's Day was not widely celebrated around the country, and was mainly marked only in Kabul and other urban areas.
In Herat, a conservative city, religious authorities wary of public displays of affection and the celebration of a day honoring a Christian saint banned the holiday in 2019, declaring it "un-Islamic."
"We do not have Valentine's Day in Islam," Abdul Aleem Modrek, head of Fakhr al-Madares, one of around 600 religious schools, or madrasahs, in Herat Province, told RFE/RL at the time. "This is a foreign culture that has come to change the minds of people and, God forbid, to deviate them from the right path."
That thinking was reinforced as the new Taliban government imposed its hard-line interpretation of Islam around the country.
While there were reports that even Taliban fighters and officials in Kabul were spurred to buy flowers for loved ones on February 14 last year, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Radio Azadi at the time that Valentine's Day had no place in Afghan culture and society.
Jamil says he and his wife, Marzia, celebrated Valentine's Day both in Kabul and Herat before they wed two years ago. As a married couple, however, they would not dare under Taliban rule.
"Last year it was very dire and awkward," Jamil said, providing only his and his wife's first names. "We were alone at home and maybe we shared a smile."
Since regaining power, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the social lives of Afghans by enforcing a strict dress code and gender segregation.
The militants have been accused of attempting to eradicate women from public by banning them from education and work.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi reporters in the region whose names are being withheld for security reasons
No Money, No Meat: A Kabul Butcher Feels Afghan Economic Collapse
After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop. The economic collapse since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan has seen demand for meat collapse.
Afghan Journalists Partially Win Case Against U.K. Government Over Relocation
Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organizations partially won a legal challenge on February 13 against the British government's refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan. The journalists' lawyers told London's High Court in December that the eight all worked "alongside and in support of the British government's mission" in Afghanistan, meaning they are at high risk of being killed by the country’s Taliban rulers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign, Detects Virus From Afghanistan
Pakistan on February 13 launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio after evidence of cross-border transmission from neighboring Afghanistan. The National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of poliovirus genetically linked to the virus found in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan in November 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, last month. "This is the first evidence of cross-border transmission in more than a year," the Health Ministry said in a statement. The five-day campaign will target more than 6 million children under the age of five in 39 districts of the country.
UN Official Calls For Immediate Release Of Detained Afghan Activist
The UN's special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Parisa Mubariz, a women’s rights activist. The founder of a women rights group in the country's northern Takhar Province was arrested on February 11, along with her brother, from their home in Taluqan city, Bennett said in a tweet. Mubariz's arrest comes days after a number of women organized a small protest in Takhar Province demanding their rights to education and employment. Protesting for girls' rights to education "is not a crime," Bennett said.
Outspoken Afghan Women's Rights Campaigner, Who Advocates Dialogue With Taliban, Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
When the Taliban seized power in August 2021, hundreds of women’s rights activists fled Afghanistan, fearing reprisals from the militant group. But Mahbouba Seraj, one of the most prominent rights campaigners in the country, refused to leave, even though she holds a U.S. passport.
Despite intimidation from the Taliban, the 75-year-old has continued to advocate for the rights of women and girls and operate a network of shelters for women fleeing domestic abuse.
During the last 16 months, the hard-line Islamist group has imposed severe restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
The Taliban has also waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted human rights defenders, women activists, journalists, and intellectuals. The militants have violently dispersed peaceful protests staged by women demanding their basic rights.
Seraj has called for engagement with the Taliban’s internationally unrecognized government, a view that has attracted criticism from some Afghans.
Seraj’s work and courage were recognized by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), a Norway-based independent research institution, which nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Henrik Urdal, the director of PRIO, on February 1 revealed that he had nominated Seraj jointly with Narges Mohammadi, the jailed Iranian human rights activist and lawyer.
Urdal said both women had shone “a spotlight on the nonviolent struggle for human rights” and are “highly deserving nominees to share the prize, based on their tireless efforts to improve women's rights in Iran and Afghanistan.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which chooses the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize each year, does not reveal who is nominated.* But nominators, who range from politicians and former winners to think tanks, can choose to reveal their choices. The winner is expected to be announced in October.
Seraj told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that winning the prize would be a “great honor for me and for Afghanistan.”
“This nomination is the result of all the sacrifices and efforts of Afghan women,” she said. “From the girls who have taken to the streets of Afghanistan and raised their voices to those who have lost their lives, been imprisoned, or suffered.”
Many Afghan women have praised Seraj for standing up to the Taliban and fighting for the rights of women and girls.
"Women who work in these difficult circumstances inside Afghanistan deserve to be acknowledged," Samira, a Kabul-based rights activist who did not want to reveal her full name for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Halima Kazem, an Afghan-American historian at Stanford University, said Seraj’s nomination has put an “important spotlight on the fight that women and girls in Afghanistan are waging against the Taliban and other societal pressures."
Seraj has been outspoken in her criticism of the Taliban’s policies on women in her appearances in international media and forums, which Kazem said has energized "resistance by women in Afghanistan and mobilized support abroad."
Still, Seraj has called for dialogue with the militant group, saying there is no choice but to talk to Afghanistan’s new rulers.
"The problem is not going to be solved if we don't sit down and talk," she told Radio Azadi. "We must have a country in which we can all live in."
Her views run contrary to some Afghans who have called for the international community to further isolate and punish the Taliban.
Seraj hit back at her critics, saying engagement with the Taliban is the only way to ease the devastating humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.
"Do you have any other suggestions?" she asked. "Or do you want all of us to die here in Afghanistan?”
Seraj is the niece of reformist Afghan King Amanullah Khan, who won independence from Britain in 1919 and ruled until 1929. Her career as a journalist, humanitarian, and activist spans more than four decades. She has not left Afghanistan since 2003, when she returned to her homeland after 26 years in exile in the United States.
She founded and ran various organizations, such as the nonprofit Afghan Women's Network, the Organization for Research in Peace and Solidarity, and the Afghan Women Skills Development Center. The latter runs shelters for vulnerable Afghan women and children fleeing domestic abuse.
Local and foreign NGOs have come under mounting pressure from the Taliban, which has forced many of them to either shut down or restrict their operations.
But Seraj has been able to convince the Taliban to allow her to continue some of her activities, even as she protests the group’s restrictions on women.
“It is a brave act of resistance," said Mariam Atash, an Afghan-American lawyer and women's rights campaigner.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Seraj was short-listed for the Nobel Peace Prize. She was nominated for the prize by the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
The Azadi Briefing: A Diplomatic Exodus From Afghanistan
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has witnessed a diplomatic exodus in recent weeks.
Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Kabul and evacuated its staff on February 2. The Taliban claimed the departure was temporary. But sources told Reuters that the Saudi mission had relocated to neighboring Pakistan due to security reasons.
Reports have also surfaced about the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) closing its mission in the Afghan capital.
Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., historical allies of the Taliban, were among only a handful of countries that kept their embassies open after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. The others included Iran, China, Russia, India, and Turkey.
The recent departure of foreign diplomats and embassy staff from Afghanistan appears to be in response to heightened fears over possible attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a rival of the Taliban. The extremist group has targeted the Russian and Pakistani embassies in Kabul in recent months and threatened other missions.
Why It's Important: The exodus is likely to further isolate the Taliban's unrecognized government, which has been hit by international sanctions.
By attacking or threatening foreign missions in Afghanistan, IS-K militants appear to be trying to undermine the Taliban's ties with its key foreign backers and scuttle efforts by the Kabul authorities to attract international trade and investment.
Following IS-K's attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in Kabul in December, Beijing advised its citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.
What's Next: More countries could close their embassies or cut their staff in Afghanistan due to security threats. That also applies to the United Nations and foreign NGOs who have staff in the country.
More departures would be a blow not only to the Taliban's attempts to gain international recognition, but international efforts to ease the devastating humanitarian crisis that has gripped Afghanistan.
The Week's Best Stories
- Afghan university professor Ismail Mashal made headlines in December when he ripped up his degrees on live TV to protest the Taliban's ban on female education. He followed that up by walking around Kabul and donating books to girls and women. On February 2, Mashal's challenge to the Taliban authorities landed him in prison after he was arrested.
- Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women's rights activist, has been shortlisted for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even as many activists fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Siraj remained in Kabul to operate a network of women's shelters. Seraj told Radio Azadi that winning the prize would be a "great honor for me and for Afghanistan."
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban said on February 8 that at least 100 Afghan nationals had been killed or injured in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Members of the Afghan community in Turkey have said the death toll is likely much higher. More than 70,000 Afghans are estimated to live in areas in southern Turkey affected by the earthquakes.
In total, more than 22,000 people have died in the February 6 earthquakes.
Why It's Important: Turkey is home to about 3.8 million refugees, including more than 300,000 Afghans. Some of them fled to Turkey following the Taliban takeover.
Ankara has not afforded many Afghans asylum or refugee status. Instead, they have been placed under a "temporary protection regime" that puts them in a position to be resettled to a third country or be deported.
That status could complicate or prevent Afghans affected by the earthquake in Turkey from accessing life-saving humanitarian aid.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
RFE/RL President Says Afghan Service 'Stronger Than Ever' With Expanded Programming, Despite Taliban Ban
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has said that Radio Azadi has come back “stronger than ever” with expanded programming despite the Taliban’s efforts to ban the company’s Afghan news service from the airwaves and the Internet.
“When the Taliban took Azadi off its airwaves, Azadi came back stronger than ever, doubling its daily time on air to become a 24/7 service,” RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said in a February 8 statement. “For two decades, Afghans have turned to Azadi for hope, and we will continue to find ways to reach them."
The statement came after Radio Azadi’s Dari and Pashto websites were blocked in Afghanistan this week, and after the Taliban removed Azadi broadcasts from AM and FM airwaves on December 1. Azadi remained accessible to listeners in Afghanistan on medium-wave and shortwave frequencies.
In response to the ban, RFE/RL on January 30 announced that it was doubling the length of its radio broadcasts to provide 24/7 coverage. Twelve hours of broadcasts are now transmitted on medium wave, followed by 12 hours on shortwave every day.
The expanded coverage was announced on Azadi’s 21st anniversary serving as a public broadcaster in Afghanistan.
After the Taliban implemented the airwaves ban on December 1, Fly described the decision as “tragic” and said that banning Azadi broadcasts would cut off a “lifeline for tens of millions of Afghans.”
“RFE/RL will not change our editorial line to accommodate Taliban demands in order to stay on the air,” Fly said at the time. “We know from experience that our audiences make great efforts to find us. The truth cannot be completely suppressed.”
In a recent survey commissioned by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, half of Afghan adults surveyed use Azadi content weekly.
The Taliban has consistently pressured Azadi since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Following the Taliban takeover, RFE/RL closed its Kabul bureau, but continues to cover news ignored by state media and at odds with the Taliban’s hardline views, including on women’s issues, freedom of the press, and human rights.
Taliban Seizes Afghan Professor For Giving Out Free Books To Women And Girls
A man who wheeled books around Kabul and gave them out for free in response to a Taliban ban on higher education for girls and women was arrested on February 2. The day before, RFE/RL interviewed him as he made his rounds through the Afghan capital.
Media Watchdog Urges Release Of Journalist Detained In Kabul
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) along with 14 French media outlets and production companies called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on February 6 to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul. In a joint statement, RSF and French media said journalist Mortaza Behbudi, who holds dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on January 7 in the Afghan capital, two days after he arrived in the country as part of a reporting assignment. They said they decided to make the case public after trying in vain for a month to obtain his release. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Qatar Sends Envoy To Afghan Capital To Meet With Taliban
An envoy for Qatar's foreign minister visited the Afghan capital on February 5 and met with the Taliban administration's acting foreign minister, according to an Afghan Foreign Ministry statement. The visit comes after the Taliban administration placed restrictions on women's education and NGO work, which Qatar labelled "deeply concerning" amid widespread international criticism. Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, the special envoy of Qatar's foreign minister, took part in meetings with the Taliban-led government's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, officials said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Two Civilians Wounded In Bomb Blast In Kabul
At least two civilians were wounded in a bomb blast in Kabul city on February 4, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the blast was caused by a magnetic bomb that was attached to a private vehicle. An investigative team was inspecting the scene of the explosion, police added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack that comes after several weeks of calm. When the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, the Islamic State group intensified its attacks in Afghanistan, mainly targeting religious minorities, members of the Taliban, and areas where foreign diplomats live.
'Glimmer Of Hope': Afghan Women Turn To Virtual Learning Amid Education Ban, But Obstacles Remain
Zarghona Pamiri gave up on her education when Afghanistan's Taliban rulers banned women from attending university in December.
But Pamiri recently enrolled in an online university, allowing her to circumvent the ban and continue her studies.
She is among the thousands of women who have joined the Afghanistan Online University, a new virtual-learning platform that offers free university courses and degrees to women.
"It has given Afghan women a glimmer of hope," Pamiri, who was a postgraduate student at Kabul University, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Online education is beneficial. We learn a lot from the lessons over the Internet."
Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed dozens of restrictions on women's appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
Only girls below the sixth grade are allowed to attend school. High schools for girls have been closed, despite repeated promises to reopen them. In a major blow, the Taliban banned women from attending university on December 20.
The militant group said its latest ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities. The Taliban also claimed that women were not adhering to a strict Islamic dress code.
'Fill The Education Gap'
Afghanistan Online University was founded by Afghan academics living in self-imposed exile in Europe. It offers degrees in everything from psychology and economics to computer science, and has over 400 staff members.
The university's website says it provides education and research opportunities "by and for Afghans and anyone interested in studies relevant to Afghanistan."
"The aim is to fill the educational gap in Afghanistan," Afghan academic Farhad Arianfar, one of the founders of the online university, told Radio Azadi.
Some 6,000 students are currently enrolled at the university. They were chosen from the around 15,000 women who applied for a place at the virtual campus after it was launched last month.
The university, however, is not without its challenges. Widespread electricity cuts and weak Internet connection in Afghanistan have undermined its reach and impact.
The Taliban has also refused to grant accreditation to the university. The militant group did not respond to repeated requests from Radio Azadi for comment.
In the meantime, Afghanistan Online University is seeking accreditation in the European Union. Its website says it is aiming to establish a campus in Europe and needs more than $33 million per year to fund its activities.
Arianfar says the university will continue to offer free courses. To mitigate the impact of electricity and Internet disruptions, he says the university is recording lectures.
Farida Mohmand, a former minister of higher education in Afghanistan, says the online university's efforts are commendable. But she says virtual learning will not solve the country's education crisis. "The fundamental solution is to reopen universities for Afghan women as soon as possible," she told Radio Azadi.
International efforts to convince the Taliban to rescind its education ban, which prompted widespread condemnation, have failed.
Shala, a Kabul University student who signed up for a course at Afghanistan Online University, says she is grateful that she is able to resume her studies. "God willing, I will earn a bachelor's degree from this university," Shala, who did not reveal her full name for fear of retribution, told Radio Azadi.
Afghanistan Online University is the latest effort to offer free online education to Afghan girls and women.
The Herat Online School, which provides several thousand school-age girls in Afghanistan with online classes, was launched just weeks after the Taliban seized power. The courses are available free of charge to girls anywhere in Afghanistan or elsewhere with access to the Internet, including Afghan refugees in Iran who have been denied an education.
The U.S.-funded American University of Afghanistan also provides online courses to hundreds of female students who remain in the country. Many of its students and staff fled abroad after the Taliban takeover.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Khujasta Kabiri of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
'Arrested And Beaten': Afghan Professor's Protest Against Taliban's Education Ban On Women Lands Him In Prison
Afghan professor Ismail Mashal went viral on social media late last year after he ripped up his academic degrees live on TV to protest the Taliban's ban on women attending university.
More recently, the 37-year-old professor handed out hundreds of free books to girls and women across the capital, Kabul.
But on February 2, Mashal’s defiance of the Taliban’s restrictions on female education finally caught up with him. The professor was beaten and arrested by Taliban fighters.
Mashal is the latest victim of the Taliban’s crackdown on dissent. Since seizing power in 2021, the hard-line Islamists have violently dispersed peaceful protesters and detained and beaten journalists and activists.
Mashal is among the scores of Afghan university professors and teachers who resigned after the Taliban banned university education for women on December 20, in a move that triggered a local and international outcry. Mashal also closed the private Mashal University, which had some 400 students, that he had founded.
During the past 16 months, the Taliban has imposed dozens of restrictions on women’s appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work and receive an education.
Only girls below the sixth grade are allowed to attend school. High schools for girls have been closed, despite repeated promises to reopen them.
"As the schools and universities are closed, I want these books to be distributed to impoverished Afghans," Mashal told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on February 2, just hours before his arrest.
Recently, Mashal stacked dozens of books on a cart every day and distributed them for free to residents in Kabul. They were part of his personal collection of around 21,000 books.
Mashal named the cart "iqra," which means “read” in Arabic. It is also the name of a chapter in the Koran, Islam’s holy book, which instructs Muslim to read.
"We now have to provide our people with books and pens in their homes," he told Radio Azadi.
Mashal’s latest form of protest was the last straw for the Taliban. Mashal was arrested as he was distributing books in Kabul’s Dehbori Park.
“He was arrested and beaten,” Ustad Farid, a friend, told Radio Azadi. “They beat him because he distributed books to the people. They took him to an unknown location.”
Abdul Haq Hammad, a Taliban official from the Information and Culture Ministry, accused Mashal of “provoking people against the [current political] system.”
In a tweet, Hammad claimed that Mashaal was not mistreated and allowed to contact his family.
Mashal is not the first Afghan university professor to be arrested by the Taliban.
Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal was detained for several days in November 2021 after criticizing the Taliban on TV.
The law and political science professor had openly engaged in a heated live debate with Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on the private Tolo News channel. During the back and forth, Jalal accused the Taliban of stifling free speech and called Naeem a “calf,” an insult in Afghanistan that means stupid. That came after Naeem questioned Jalal’s sanity and alleged he was a communist.
Following Jalal's detention, which was condemned by Amnesty International and other rights watchdogs, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that he had been detained for inciting violence against the Taliban through social media.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Fereshta Mursal.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Doubles Down On University Ban On Afghan Women
Welcome back to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban warned private universities in Afghanistan on January 28 that female students were banned from taking university entrance exams scheduled for later this month. In a letter, the Taliban said any university that disobeyed the order would face “legal action.” Around 140 private universities operate in Afghanistan. Of the 200,000 students enrolled in them, up to 70,000 are women.
The Taliban’s letter came after it barred women from attending private and public universities in December, in a move that triggered widespread condemnation. Days later, the militants also banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs. The United Nations and representatives from Western nations have held talks with Taliban officials to convince them to reverse their mounting restrictions on women.
Why It's Important: It appears those diplomatic efforts have failed, with the Taliban doubling down on its ban. In the wake of the Taliban’s refusal to budge from its repressive policies, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington will “impose additional visa restrictions” on Taliban officials who are “responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan.”
Scores of Afghan female students and women's rights advocates have expressed dismay at the Taliban reinforcing its university ban. "This conveys destructive messages to society and the women and girls who were denied the right to education and work,” Sonika, a women's rights activist in Kabul, told Radio Azadi. “A dark future awaits the women of Afghanistan."
What's Next: It appears unlikely that the Taliban will overturn its recent restrictions on women’s rights, despite a local and international outcry. The militants are more likely to continue enforcing more repressive measures against women. The Taliban’s war on women’s rights is likely to further isolate its government, which remains unrecognized by any country in the world.
The Week's Best Stories
Hundreds of Afghan military officers were sent to India for military training in 2021. But after the Taliban toppled the Western-backed Afghan government, many have remained stranded in India, where they are on temporary visas and ineligible to work or receive government help. Officers who spoke to Radio Azadi said they fear returning to their homeland even as they live in dire conditions in India.
A group of young Afghan women have arrived in Central Asia to study at local universities on European Union-funded scholarships. It is part of a project launched in 2019 to bring hundreds of Afghan women to study abroad and return to their home country as skilled specialists. But with the hard-line Taliban in power, the project and the students' futures are unclear.
What To Keep An Eye On
Iran has announced that it will build a trade center in Afghanistan as it looks to expand trade and business ties with the Taliban. Iran’s Deputy Minister for Industry, Mining, and Trade Seyyed Mohammad Musavi was quoted on January 31 by the Mehr news agency as saying that Tehran intends to invest in Afghanistan and assist its neighbor in the fields of technology and construction.
Why It's Important: Iran’s Shi’a clerical regime and Afghanistan’s Sunni Taliban rulers were once sworn enemies but have become allies. Differences remain between the sides. Tehran has yet to recognize the Taliban regime and deadly clashes have erupted between Taliban fighters and Iranian security forces along the countries' 900-kilometer border. But there has also been growing economic and political cooperation between the sides, which have both been hit by U.S. sanctions.
The announcement of an Iranian trade center in Afghanistan is the latest sign of deepening ties. Iran is one of the few countries that has maintained its embassy in Kabul. Tehran is also wary of the presence of Islamic State-Khorasan militants in Afghanistan, who have targeted the Taliban and the country’s Shi’a minority.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
'Our Situation Is Terrible': Ex-Afghan Military Officers Stuck In Limbo In India
Just weeks before its collapse, the Western-backed Afghan government sent dozens of army officers for training to India, a close ally. Among them was Captain Obaidullah Zahir, a rising star in the Afghan National Army, which was battling the Taliban insurgency.
After the militant group seized power in August 2021, the Afghan officers were stuck in India, unable to return to their homeland out of fear for their lives and left to fend for themselves by the Indian authorities.
That neglect led to Zahir’s death, according to his former comrades. The military officer died of cancer in New Delhi earlier this month.
"He died because of the long delay in getting treatment," Behzad, another ex-Afghan army officer who did not reveal his real name due to security concerns, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Behzad said he and other Afghan military officers initially funded Zahir’s treatment. Despite repeated requests to Indian officials, no help arrived. By the time the authorities sent Zahir to an Indian military hospital, it was too late. He died just a week later, Behzad said.
"We all contributed to arranging his funeral and sending him back to be buried in our homeland," said Behzad, who also resides in New Delhi.
Zahir’s death has put a spotlight on the plight of the scores of former Afghan military personnel who remain stranded in India, some 16 months after the internationally recognized Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.
The former combatants fear returning to Afghanistan, where human rights groups have documented the killings, torture, and disappearances of hundreds of former members of Afghanistan’s security forces by the Taliban.
"I fear returning to my country will cost me my life," said Behzad, who along with Zahir was among the 120 military officers sent to India in July 2021.
Several dozen Afghan officers have returned to Kabul after completing their one-year training courses in India. The Taliban had guaranteed them safety and jobs. But it is unclear if they are now working for the Taliban.
Radio Azadi reached out to some of them for comment, but they refused to answer questions about their safety or employment.
Legal Limbo
New Delhi is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees or the related 1967 protocol intended to eliminate restrictions on who can be considered a refugee. But, in the past, India has granted asylum to refugees from Afghanistan, mostly members of that country’s tiny Sikh and Hindu minorities.
As a longtime friend of the Afghan people, India should provide us with material support until the situation in Afghanistan changes."-- Behzad, former Afghan army officer
Many former Afghan military personnel are on temporary visas and ineligible to work or receive government help. Some have been offered one-year military courses.
Behzad said India should follow the example of Western countries that have granted asylum or agreed to resettle former Afghan military personnel to third countries.
"As a longtime friend of the Afghan people, India should provide us with material support until the situation in Afghanistan changes," he said, referring to Kabul’s close historic relations with New Delhi.
India has not commented on the fate of ex-Afghan military personnel residing in the South Asian nation. But the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, which still represents the previous government, said it is in contact with the authorities.
"Together with the Indian authorities, we want to find a lasting solution to their problems," the Afghan Embassy said in a statement sent to Radio Azadi.
That is little comfort for many of the Afghan officers.
"We don't have a clear future," said Javed, a former Afghan army officer who did not want to reveal his real name for security reasons. "My only wish was to return to my country and to serve it, but that is not possible now."
Javed said many of the officers have family members and relatives in Afghanistan, a reality that fills them with dread. The Taliban has targeted the family members of former security personnel in Afghanistan.
"Our situation is terrible," he told Radio Azadi, adding that they are also "worried about what our families are going through back in Afghanistan."
Central Asian Universities Enrolling Afghan Women Amid Taliban College Ban
With the Taliban government banning women from attending universities in Afghanistan, an EU-funded project is being revived to bring dozens of Afghan girls to study in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.
More than 100 Afghan girls who were awarded five-year scholarships are already in the host countries to begin their studies, the organizers said.
The project to help empower Afghan women was initially launched in 2019, when a Western-backed government was still in power in Kabul.
The initiative aims to provide Afghan women an opportunity to study abroad and have better career opportunities when they return home as skilled professionals.
In its first phase, the project granted full scholarships to 50 girls to study in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through 2025.
Participants for the second phase of the program were selected just months before the hard-line Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021, throwing the future of both the project and the students into disarray.
The Taliban-led government has since banned girls' education after primary school and prohibited women from attending university. Women have also been excluded from many workplaces and banned from working for nongovernmental organizations.
Despite the Taliban’s stance on women’s education and work, the project organizers have managed to bring the 105 second-phase participants to Central Asia.
Sources told RFE/RL that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry played a crucial role in “negotiating with all sides” to arrange the women’s trip from Afghanistan.
The UN Development Fund (UNDP) office in Kazakhstan, which runs the project, told RFE/RL on January 27 that Kazakh universities will host 50 of the students. Thirty others will study in Uzbekistan, and 25 in Kyrgyzstan, it said.
The women are expected to complete their studies in 2027.
The EU has allocated some $5.5 million for the academic project’s first and second stages. It’s not yet known if the program will continue beyond that.
Asked about the future of the project considering the current situation in Afghanistan, the UNDP in Kazakhstan said, “key decisions, including a potential expansion, is a subject for close consultations with the donor.”
Contacted by RFE/RL on January 26, the Taliban-led government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said he wasn’t aware of any agreement being reached between the officials in Kabul and the host countries or other parties involved in the project.
Mujahid said he would respond after discussing the issue with Afghan education officials and other relevant authorities, but had not done so as of the time this article was published.
What Does The Future Hold?
If the program goes according to plan, the 155 students in Central Asia will receive diplomas in fields ranging from agriculture, finance, and mining, to engineering, marketing, and computer science.
When it was first launched, project organizers envisaged that the women would return to Afghanistan as highly skilled specialists to help build up both their communities and their country.
With the Taliban in power, the women are unlikely to find work and a career when they go back to Afghanistan. Some of them may not want to return, fearing security risks and other hardships associated with living in an isolated country where women’s rights are severely curtailed.
The UNDP said “the final decision to return to Afghanistan remains at each graduate’s discretion.”
“An intention to return to [Afghanistan] is indeed encouraged by UNDP, but in no way requested as per the principles of do-no-harm,” the agency told RFE/RL.
“The program organizers must think about what these girls will do once they finish their studies,” says Barna Kargar, an Afghan woman who graduated from the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications in 2021.
The 25-year-old native of Afghanistan’s Balkh Province received her diploma in the same month as the Western-backed government collapsed in Kabul. She changed her plans to return home and decided to stay in Kazakhstan.
Kargar says her life has been in limbo ever since. Her request for asylum in Kazakhstan has been rejected, leaving her with no legal right to live and work in the country.
“Too scared to go back to Afghanistan,” Kargar has appealed the court decision. Kargar is not a participant in the EU-funded project, but arrived in Kazakhstan with a scholarship from the former Afghan government in 2016.
“Afghanistan today is not a safe place for a woman who has studied in a foreign, modern country, and plans to have a career,” Kargar said.
Authorities in Kazakhstan and the other Central Asian host countries have not said whether they would offer asylum or other forms of residency if needed by the Afghan students once they graduate.
In Kabul, 23-year-old Rahila Yusafzai says she read online about the resumption of the program for Afghan girls to study in Central Asia.
Fluent in English, Yusafzai is keen to get a university education abroad and constantly searches for scholarships, grants, and other opportunities being offered to Afghan women.
“So many [female Afghan] students have had their studies cut short after the Taliban banned them from [attending university] last month. I hope there will be at least some scholarship programs for them to study abroad,” she told RFE/RL.
“We shouldn’t worry too much about what will happen after they graduate,” Yusafzai said. “Many things might happen, many things could change [in the next] five or six years.”
Death Toll In Afghanistan Cold Snap Rises To 166
At least 166 people have died in a wave of bitterly cold weather sweeping Afghanistan, the Disaster Management Ministry said on January 28. Afghanistan has been frozen by temperatures as low as -33 degrees Celsius since January 10, combined with widespread snowfall, icy gales, and regular electricity outages. Aid agencies had warned before the cold snap that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people were facing hunger, while nearly 4 million children were suffering from malnutrition. The ministry said on January 28 that the death toll had risen by 88 over the past week and now stood at 166. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Afghanistan Plunged Into Darkness Amid Massive Power Outages
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, a new RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Large parts of Afghanistan have been plunged into darkness in recent weeks after neighboring Uzbekistan halted electricity exports to the country. The power cuts have hit industries hard and delivered another blow to the country's free-falling economy.
In the capital, Kabul, residents said they receive only one hour of electricity every two days. "Even one hour of electricity helped warm our home," Karima Rahimyar, a teacher in Kabul, told Radio Azadi. She said most Afghans do not have the money to buy coal or wood for heating.
The crippling power outages have coincided with a severe cold snap that has led to the deaths of at least 160 people and the hospitalization of hundreds of others, including children.
Why It's Important: The power cuts have exposed the Taliban-led government's mismanagement of the vital energy sector and highlighted Afghanistan's chronic dependence on electricity imports.
Landlocked Afghanistan imports more than 70 percent of the electricity it needs from Uzbekistan and neighboring Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. But the supply of surplus hydroelectric power from these countries is unreliable. Rising domestic demand and falling production force them to cut the electricity supply to Afghanistan during winters.
The power cuts across Afghanistan began on January 16, when Tashkent halted supplies to Kabul. It went ahead with this despite the Taliban's claims it had reached a new electricity-supply deal with Uzbekistan. Tashkent’s decision to cut exports came amid soaring domestic electricity demand amid a cold snap in Central Asia earlier this month.
One expert tracking the issue said that even with financial penalties for noncompliance, Afghanistan's electricity suppliers would likely "not choose to cut off its own citizens" from power in order to meet its commitments to Kabul.
The Taliban appears to be paying for its past crimes. The militant group attacked vital infrastructure during its nearly 20-year insurgency and prevented the completion of ambitious power generation projects.
What's Next: In a positive sign, Uzbekistan resumed electricity exports to Afghanistan on January 25. This week, Turkmenistan also renewed an annual electricity supply agreement with the Taliban.
But the Taliban's unrecognized and internationally isolated government is unlikely to remedy Afghanistan's chronic energy crisis. It is doubtful the Taliban can attract donor funding and the technical support needed to complete existing hydroelectric projects or build new ones that could substantially boost domestic electricity production.
The Week's Best Stories
- Dozens of ethnic Kyrgyz families have sold their homes and livestock in Afghanistan's remote Wakhan Corridor and are seeking help from Kyrgyzstan to repatriate them to their ancestral homeland. The Kyrgyz government has said it is committed to repatriating the ethnic Kyrgyz, but there are many hurdles to facilitate their return. In video statements sent to RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, ethnic Kyrgyz families said they are staying in rented homes near the Tajik border as they wait for Bishkek to help them relocate to Kyrgyzstan.
- For years the Taliban promised a more moderate and inclusive government once foreign forces left Afghanistan. But the rule of the hard-line Islamist group's supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, has been defined by extremist policies that have alienated Afghans and isolated the Taliban's unrecognized government internationally. Michael Semple, a former EU and UN adviser to Afghanistan, told RFE/RL that resistance to Akhundzada's uncompromising approach could unleash another destructive civil war or even spill over Afghanistan's borders.
What To Keep An Eye On
In recent weeks, several international NGOs have resumed some of their lifesaving aid operations in Afghanistan. The move came after the Taliban allowed women working for local and foreign NGOs to restart work, although only in the health-care sector.
These aid agencies returned as senior United Nations officials continued to lobby the Taliban to rescind its ban on Afghan women working for NGOs.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said she pushed "pretty hard" on women's issues during a visit last week to Afghanistan and sometimes "the reaction wasn't pleasant." UN officials hope more humanitarian sectors, including emergency food distribution and education, will be reopened for female workers.
Why It's Important: As Afghanistan grapples with one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, the resumption of some humanitarian aid operations is a positive sign.
But the Taliban's reluctance to allow many female Afghan aid workers to resume work severely impedes the humanitarian aid community's ability to provide lifesaving support to Afghans.
The UN estimates that nearly two-thirds, or 28 million Afghans, out of an estimated population of 40 million need humanitarian aid. Among them, more than 6 million are on the brink of starvation.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
'I'm Sitting Here Praying To God': Deadly Cold Sends Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis To A New Low
Sharafuddin stands on the side of a road in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat, fighting off his pangs of hunger with sheer determination to score enough work or food to get his family through another day.
It was already an exhaustive daily ritual amid the relentless economic and humanitarian crises that have besieged Afghanistan, but a deadly cold snap has left the 35-year-old father of three praying for survival.
"During the cold nights, we are awake with our children and cannot sleep," the Herat resident says as he tries to warm his hands with his breath. "It is already midday, and I have neither had breakfast nor drank tea. Since the morning I have only earned 20 afghanis ($0.22) and I’m sitting here praying to God."
The severe cold that arrived on January 10 has been brutal, worse than any winter that locals in the city can recall, and has compounded the difficulties faced by Afghans around the country.
In just over two weeks, at least 158 people and well over 70,000 farm animals have succumbed to the unprecedentedly low temperatures, according to the Taliban government, and officials are bracing for a higher death toll as remote areas dig out from heavy snowfall.
The central province of Ghor has experienced the lowest temperatures, with Afghanistan's Meteorological Department saying the thermometer dipped to minus 34 degrees Celsius.
Deaths have been reported in 24 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, Abdul Rahman Zahid, a director with the Taliban's State Affairs Ministry, said in a video message to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on January 25.
Electricity outages in many areas, including the capital, Kabul, have compounded the problem, while soaring prices for coal, firewood, and other fuels have left many Afghans with no heat. As many as 5,000 children have been hospitalized in the past week alone, according to the Taliban’s Health Ministry.
Temperatures are expected to warm in the coming weeks, but the situation has prompted Zahid to call on the United Nations and donor countries to provide more humanitarian aid to help vulnerable Afghans.
'To Eat Or To Buy Heat'
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) projected this week that 28.3 million people will require humanitarian assistance this year.
Even before the Taliban seized power in 2021, Afghans were struggling from the effects of successive droughts and other natural disasters, as well as insecurity that pushed many from their homes and onto the streets or to crowded refugee settlements where they were at greater risk of contracting diseases.
Under Taliban rule, the country has faced even more challenges, including earthquakes, floods, drought, and rising unemployment and prices. The militant group, isolated and unrecognized by the global community due to its human rights abuses, has also had to deal with the loss or disruption of much of the international aid that Afghanistan depended on.
Aid organizations were bracing for the worst even before winter arrived, with the International Red Cross (ICRC) underscoring the troubling trend of rising disease and hunger among children.
"Afghan families face an impossible choice: to eat or to buy heat," ICRC director of operations Martin Schuepp said during a visit to Afghanistan in November. "And, really, they can’t afford either, resulting in a frightening rise in malnutrition and pneumonia cases."
The ICRC at the time described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as "alarming," predicting that 24 million Afghans -- more than half the population -- would require humanitarian assistance and estimating that 20 million were "acutely food insecure."
Saying that "aid organizations can’t answer all the overwhelming cries for help," Scheupp called on states and development agencies to return to Afghanistan to help.
But the distribution of aid has since become even more complicated, after the Taliban decided in December to bar women from working for local and international NGOs.
Following her visit to Kabul the same month, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said that, by barring women from contributing to aid organizations, "the Taliban has in effect suspended aid for half the population of Afghanistan."
Last week, a top delegation of UN women officials met with the Taliban's leadership and pleaded with the government to "put the good of the country first."
Help cannot come quickly enough for Afghans like Khair Mohammad, a resident of Herat who told Radio Azadi that he is struggling to provide for his family.
"Every day we face this cold weather, but there is no work," the 48-year-old father of six said. "There is nothing left to eat. Rice and flour for one night and no more. In this cold weather, life is very difficult."
UN Food Agency Warns That Afghan Malnutrition Rates Have Reached A Record High
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs, with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said on January 26. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. "Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan," said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for the UN food agency in Kabul. "There are 7 million children and mothers who are malnourished." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Charge Dropped Against Afghan Soldier Seeking Asylum In U.S.
Federal prosecutors have dropped an immigration charge against an Afghan soldier seeking asylum in the United States who was arrested months ago trying to cross the Mexico border after he fled Taliban rule. Abdul Wasi Safi remains in custody at a federal detention center in Eden, Texas, but the end of his criminal case means he will likely be released while his asylum claim is reviewed, an immigration attorney said on January 25. Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August 2021, fearing reprisals from the Taliban. To read the original story by AP, click here.
UN Pushes Taliban For More Clarity On Women Aid Workers
The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on January 25 that he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. Afghanistan is confronting one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, aid agencies say, with more than half of its 38 million population facing hunger and nearly 4 million children suffering from malnutrition. The crisis was compounded when Taliban leadership banned Afghan women from working with NGOs, forcing several aid agencies to suspend their vital work.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Claims To Occupy Ukrainian Village Near Bakhmut Amid Reports Of Massive Russian Casualties2
Russia's New Offensive Grinds Into Action As Ukraine Punches Back Hard3
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, As Kyiv Claims Heavy Russian Battlefield Losses4
Two Former Wagner Fighters Recall Slaughter, Fear Amid Fierce Ukrainian Resistance5
'They Bury Them Day And Night': Cemeteries For Wagner Mercenaries Grow Across Russia6
NATO Defense Ministers To Meet As Fighting In Eastern Ukraine Indicates Start Of Russian Offensive7
United States Tells Citizens To Leave Russia Immediately8
'The Most Dangerous Possibility': A Glimpse Into U.S. Fears Of A Russia-Ukraine War, 30 Years Ago9
Putin Using Special Train, Secret Railway Network, Investigative Reports Say10
Hundreds Of Russians Reportedly Fighting For Ukraine Around Bakhmut
Subscribe